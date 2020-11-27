Het inmiddels derde deel in de Watch Dogs franchise ligt nu enige tijd in de schappen. Toch is nog niet alles op orde en Ubisoft heeft nu een nieuwe update vrijgegeven die verschillende problemen in de PS4- en PS5-versie verhelpt. Verder werkt Ubisoft achter de schermen aan beloofde multiplayer modi, maar die zijn uitgesteld naar 2021.
Update 1.07 is nu in ieder geval beschikbaar voor de PS4 daar waar deze update vorige week al beschikbaar was voor de PS5. Ubisoft heeft de patch notes daarvan nu gedeeld en die kan je hieronder checken. Er worden met name diverse crashes aangepakt in beide versies.
Ons oordeel over Watch Dogs: Legion kun je hier in onze review lezen.
Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.07 Patch Notes
Global
- Fixed an issue that could cause longer load times when exiting to the main menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause save games to get corrupted.
- Fixed an issue that could cause lost progress during Borough Uprising missions when loading back into the game.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if a character model was not loaded correctly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the Main Menu.
- Added further stability improvements and fixes to the game to prevent crashes.
PlayStation 5 (Deployed on Thursday, November 19th, 2020)
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash on game launch when the graphic settings (e.g. brightness) were changed.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the Main Menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a cloud save download to fail on first try.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the EPC area in “Lost in the Process” mission.
- Fixed and issue that could cause longer save times.
