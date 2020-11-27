Het inmiddels derde deel in de Watch Dogs franchise ligt nu enige tijd in de schappen. Toch is nog niet alles op orde en Ubisoft heeft nu een nieuwe update vrijgegeven die verschillende problemen in de PS4- en PS5-versie verhelpt. Verder werkt Ubisoft achter de schermen aan beloofde multiplayer modi, maar die zijn uitgesteld naar 2021.

Update 1.07 is nu in ieder geval beschikbaar voor de PS4 daar waar deze update vorige week al beschikbaar was voor de PS5. Ubisoft heeft de patch notes daarvan nu gedeeld en die kan je hieronder checken. Er worden met name diverse crashes aangepakt in beide versies.

Ons oordeel over Watch Dogs: Legion kun je hier in onze review lezen.