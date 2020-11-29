Phil Spencer, de grote baas van Xbox, heeft zich in een interview met The Verge positief uitgelaten over de DualSense controller van de PlayStation 5. Dit is toch wel een revolutionair stukje techniek, waarbij Microsoft vooral vaart met hetgeen we al van de vorige generatie kennen.

Spencer is erg onder de indruk van wat Sony heeft gedaan met de controller voor de PS5. Niet alleen de features van de controller, maar de gehele ervaring vallen erg goed bij hem in de smaak. Hij zet deze nieuwe beleving in hetzelfde rijtje als de Wii, die destijds voor een ware ‘motion control’-gekte zorgde toen deze op de markt kwam.

“I applaud what they did with the controller, not actually for–well, I shouldn’t say not for the specifics of the controller, but more than just the specifics of the controller. I think for all of us in the industry, we should learn from each other and the innovation that we all push on, whether it’s distribution of business model like Game Pass, or controller tech, or the Wii back in the day, which clearly had an impact on us when we went off and did Kinect and Sony did the Move.”