Kort geleden werd de PlayStation 5-versie van No Man’s Sky voorzien van een nieuwe update. Hello Games is de PS4-versie niet vergeten, want daar is nu ook een nieuwe patch voor uitgebracht.
Update 3.13 zorgt er voor dat de game van een flink aantal problemen wordt verlost. Zo behoort onder andere het blijven schudden van de camera na een ‘warp’ tot verleden tijd na het installeren van deze patch.
De volledige lijst is als volgt:
- Fixed an issue that could cause shared bases to fail to download correctly for other players.
- Added an option on all platforms that allows players to customise the strength of pad rumble.
- Fixed an issue that caused inconsistencies in the numbering when viewing customisation options.
- Fixed an issue that could cause part of the tutorial to occur on an inappropriate planet.
- Fixed an issue that could cause base parts to hover when constructed atop of decals.
- Critical markers (such as the ship and any active missions) are not faded with distance when viewed in the Analysis Visor.
- Increased the quicksilver reward given for completing the daily mission at the Nexus.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some photography missions to fail to recognise when players were on the correct planet.
- Fixed an issue that could cause camera shake to persist after warping.
- Fixed an issue that caused some NPC starships to appear overly large while playing in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue that caused fireworks not to detonate correctly.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the tutorial from working correctly if players started on volcanic biomes.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect differences in rock distribution between Ultra and other planetary quality settings.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some lighting scenarios to be overly bright on next-gen consoles.
- Fixed an issue that caused the atmosphere on some weird planets to be overly dusty.
- Fixed an issue affecting the placement of props on the terrain.
- Fixed an issue that could caused random gaps to appear in the terrain on startup, and reduced the frequency of blocky and mismatched terrain textures generally.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some planetary props to be invisible until looked at directly.
- Fixed a number of issues with overly-loud base props.
- Introduced a performance optimisation related to moving foliage.
- Introduced a small optimisation to terrain rendering.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when landing on a derelict freighter in multiplayer.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when predatory creatures bite something.
- Fixed a rare crash that could be caused when entering the galaxy map with a large number of active missions.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur on projectile impacts.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when scanning.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using weapons with non-standard muzzle flash colours.
- Fixed a number of memory-related crashes.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when getting in the starship.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when transferring items to/from other players on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue that caused Xbox Series S in Quality mode to not use the highest-possible graphics settings.
- Fixed a number of issues with photo mode on Playstation 5.
- Fixed a number of text and display issues with PlayStation 5 activities.
- Added an option on PlayStation 5 that allows players to customise the strength of the trigger feedback.