Kort geleden werd de PlayStation 5-versie van No Man’s Sky voorzien van een nieuwe update. Hello Games is de PS4-versie niet vergeten, want daar is nu ook een nieuwe patch voor uitgebracht.

Update 3.13 zorgt er voor dat de game van een flink aantal problemen wordt verlost. Zo behoort onder andere het blijven schudden van de camera na een ‘warp’ tot verleden tijd na het installeren van deze patch.

De volledige lijst is als volgt: