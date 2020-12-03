Watch Dogs: Legion is al voorzien van verschillende patches, maar daarmee zijn nog niet alle problemen opgelost. Er is daarom een nieuwe update beschikbaar, die vooral een aantal aanleidingen tot crashes aanpakt.
Het is nooit leuk als je lekker aan het spelen bent, dat een game crasht. Dit kan echter het geval zijn met Watch Dogs: Legion, zowel met de PS4- als PS5-versie. Update 1.08 zorgt er voor dat dit niet meer kan gebeuren. Tevens worden een aantal andere problemen opgelost. De volledige lijst met aanpassingen is als volgt:
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to change game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.
- Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.
- Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when spawning into a new area.
- Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from the main menu.
- Fix a crash that could occur when quitting the game.
- Fixed a black screen that could occur when playing the “Inside Albion” mission.