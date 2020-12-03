Rocket League is sinds release zeer populair bij veel spelers en sinds enige tijd gaat de game als free-to-play titel door het leven. De ontwikkelaar is van plan de game nog steeds van nieuwe content te voorzien en dat gebeurt sneller dan je denkt. Op 9 december gaat namelijk het tweede seizoen van Rocket League van start.
Wanneer je scoort zal je bijvoorbeeld in seizoen 2 jouw eigen muziek even kunnen laten horen. Zo kan je jouw mooiste goals op passende manier vieren met de juiste deuntjes. Uiteraard wordt de game ook voorzien van een nieuwe Rocket Pass, die allerlei unieke en cosmetische items aanbiedt.
Hieronder kan je zien wat je allemaal mag verwachten van het tweede seizoen van Rocket League. De trailer geeft ook een korte indruk van de toekomstige content.
- Player Anthems – This new customization option will let players select and play Rocket League music in the Arena after scoring a goal. More information about Player Anthems will be revealed on the Rocket League website tomorrow.
- New Music and Content From Kaskade – Psyonix partnered with a long-standing partner and electronic music label Monstercat and acclaimed producer Kaskade to create an EP of songs for Rocket League Season 2. The first song, “Flip Reset,” with WILL K, is now available in-game, featured in the Season 2 trailer, and on streaming platforms. Additional Kaskade music and content will be available throughout the season.
- New Rocket Pass – This season’s Rocket Pass includes music-themed items, some of which will pulse and flash to the beat of the menu and arena music. The appropriately named R3MX car and 70+ Tiers of unique items will be available for those who unlock Rocket Pass Premium.
- Neon Fields Arena – This new EDM-inspired Arena will be available in Online Playlists and Private Matches.
- Rocket Labs – Rocket Labs will return as a Casual Limited Time Mode Playlist throughout the season.
- Additional Updates – New Competitive Rewards, Challenges, Quality of Life improvements, and changes to the Esports Shop are coming in Season 2 as well.
komen er ook nieuwe trophies?