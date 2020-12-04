

Het was weer een drukke week voor de PlayStation Store, want er zijn in de afgelopen dagen een hoop nieuwe games uitgebracht. Een van de grootste releases deze week was natuurlijk Immortals: Fenyx Rising en Empire of Sin. Daarnaast zien we heel veel games voor de PlayStation 4 in de PlayStation Store, waardoor er weer volop keuze is. Hieronder alles op een rijtje wat betreft de meest recente releases.

PS5 games

Haven – €24,99

Rainbow Six Siege upgrade – Gratis

FIFA 21 NXT LVL Edition – €79,99

Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL Edition – €79,99

PS4/PS5 games

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – €69,99

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition – €99,99

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – €29,99

Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition – €54,99

Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition – €84,99

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition – €69,99

FIFA 21 Champions Edition – €89,99

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition – €99,99

Madden NFL 21 – €69,99

Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Holiday Edition – €89,99

Madden NFL 21 MVP Holiday Edition – €99,99

Worms Rumble – €14,99

Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition – €21,99

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle – €99,99

PS4 games