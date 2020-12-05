Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is al enige tijd verkrijgbaar en in onze special lieten we weten dat de game best wel de moeite waard is in deze uitgave. Toch is nog niet alles in orde en daar zijn gelukkig patches voor.
De game is van een nieuwe update voorzien en die brengt een behoorlijke lijst van verbeteringen, veranderingen en aanpassingen naar de game. Het is dan ook aan te raden om de patch te downloaden en te installeren, wil je van een optimale ervaring kunnen genieten.
Hieronder in het overzicht alle details op een rijtje.
Audio
- Fixed an issue that could cause audio stuttering during races and cinematics.
- When you change the VOIP / Microphone settings, it should now persist to the lobbies you join going forward.
- VOIP system is now working as intended if a headset is plugged in after joining a multiplayer lobby.
- Speech to text should now be functional for players on the same platform.
- A similar issue also affected the text to speech audio being distorted, this is now resolved.
Lobbies
- Interceptor lobbies should now be limited to two players, as intended.
- The “Change Access” menu now properly disappears after a selection is made.
- Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t transition from the lobby to the race.
Visual / UI
- Players should no longer see voice icons from other platforms. In-game voice chat is available when cross-play is turned off. When cross-play is turned on, voice chat is restricted to each platform’s party chat system. This hint is now also shown in the privacy settings.
- You should no longer be able to get stuck on the driver details menu.
- When a friend beats your time, the correct date should now be displayed in the Autolog notification.
- When busted as a racer in a Hot Pursuit multiplayer event, the player list is now only shown once on screen.
- Autolog notifications should now display in the respective language if you change the console language and local settings.
- Trophies you should receive (for Cop / Racer ranks) should now unlock correctly, even retroactively if there are any you should have received, but haven’t.
- When using custom colors, the color displayed in the “last/recent” slots should now display correctly. It did most of the time, but there were a few scenarios where it wouldn’t.
- Fixed an occlusion issue on a mountain along Boulder Road.
- The Porsche Boxster Spyder now allows you to recreate “Speed Yellow” using the custom color palette.
- Some events were missing Speedwalls, these are now present and visible on the career map.
- The “Beauty and the Beasts” summary screen now shows the bounty earned for placing 3rd.
- When losing connection and reconnecting, the player avatar is shown correctly on the Speedwall.
- Notifications that a friend beat you in an Intercept event will no longer be cut off when scrolling at the bottom of the map screen, nor should they display random question marks.
- During the Most Wanted event intro, the correct names and symbols should now be displayed above vehicles.
- You should no longer encounter a short black screen when going to submenus from the pause menu during a multiplayer race.
- The car shadow should no longer flicker in the Police Station parking lot on Cascade Terrace Road.
- When you are viewing your own profile on PS4, the game you’re currently playing is now correctly shown.
- After sending/receiving a game invite request from a friend, a confirmation notification will now show as intended.
- When you’re in a single player race, the correct game mode is now reflected in your friends list and dashboard.
- The player avatar frame now disappears after the first loading screen.
- Player avatars should now be better aligned with names in result screens.
- When cross-play is enabled, the platform identifier should now also show next to the name during a race, not only on the leaderboard.
- With cross-play enabled, all platform identifier icons have the same shade / opacity of white.
- The VOIP icon no longer overlaps player names in cross-play multiplayer race outro screens.
- Players can now be added to the friends list from the “Recent Players” tab.
- In Photo Mode, the top part of the police car sirens is no longer blacked out when the “Show Damage” toggle is set to “on”.
- Removed a redundant line from the User Agreement.
- After changing the resolution multiple times, the intro cinematic to “My Career” should still render at full screen now.
- As some if you had pointed out, there was a Rank 21 shown as next rank. This was unintended and has now been fixed – Rank 20 is the highest rank.
Localization
- Traditional Chinese: The “Jammer” text in the HUD is now in the right place when all charges have been exhausted.
- All languages: Updated the localized Technical Support files in the Support folder of the game installation.
- Spanish: Long player names should no longer be overlapping in the “autolog recommends” section.
Stability
- When the “Most Wanted” quits during an ongoing race, all players should return to the menu as expected.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when selecting career events.
- Restarting an event multiple times should no longer cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when selecting the Autolog Recommends menu.
- When joining a friend’s lobby while in photo mode, you should no longer encounter a black screen.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash during an arms race session.
- Fixed two issues that could occur during the “Unreasonable Force” event.
- Resolved an issue that could lead to the game hanging when sharing your time on the wall.
- You should now be able to frictionlessly join a friend after your game has been suspended on your console for a while.