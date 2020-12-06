

Slightly Mad Studios heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Project CARS 3. Update 1.09 brengt vooral een aardige lijst aan fixes met zich mee, maar ook gratis nieuwe content.

De gratis content betreft een nieuw circuit dat aan Project CARS 3 is toegevoegd. Het gaat om het Bahrain International Circuit, het circuit waar de Formule 1 vorige week en deze week is neergestreken. In Project CARS 3 zijn er vier verschillende lay-outs van de baan beschikbaar.

Wat de nieuwste update nog meer met zich mee heeft gebracht lees je in de changelog hieronder.