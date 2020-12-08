Als je zit te wachten op de console-versie van Rust, dan zal je nog meer geduld moeten opbrengen. Het was de bedoeling dat deze survival-titel dit jaar zou verschijnen, maar de game is nu uitgesteld naar volgend jaar.

Het was al geruime tijd angstvallig stil rondom de PlayStation 4- en Xbox One-versies van Rust. Deze stilte werd eindelijk doorbroken, alleen bracht dit slecht nieuws met zich mee. Net zoals veel andere games heeft de pandemie er voor gezorgd dat er meer tijd nodig is om het project af te maken. De ontwikkelaar is nu van plan om de game ergens volgend jaar uit te geven.

De officiële verklaring is als volgt:

“It’s been a while since we shared anything in the public domain and as the end of 2020 is nigh, we want to confirm that Rust is still coming to console, just a little later than planned.

We love making great games and bringing them to new audiences, but that sometimes means taking a bit longer to get it right than we originally planned and comes at the unfortunate cost of the disappointment and trust of those who were so keen to play it upon launch.

Why have we been so quiet for so long? The world of games dev is a fickle beast; you never have the full picture up front and the development process often becomes more of a journey of discovery when bringing a PC title to console. As much as engaging with players is extremely important, we believe it also has to be meaningful and as we’ve been working away behind the scenes, we haven’t felt ready to share anything with you yet.

As a company in 2020, a year that has brought very challenging times for many, we’ve felt very fortunate to be able to keep doing what we love. We’ve always had some remote workers but moving the entire company home to keep everyone safe has presented challenges as we’ve found new ways to work with each other in the new normal that this year had in store for us.

We’re sorry that we haven’t been able to bring you Rust on console in 2020 as planned. We know from all of the messages that you’re excited to play it and we hope that with the dawn of 2021 we can restore your trust as we edge closer to being able to share something with you.”