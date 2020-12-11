We naderen het einde van het jaar, maar voor het zover is verschijnen er nog genoeg nieuwe games. De grootste release deze week was natuurlijk Cyberpunk 2077, maar daarnaast zijn er nog diverse andere titels verschenen. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we alle nieuwe releases van deze week op een rijtje gezet en die tref je hieronder.
PS5 games
- Temtem – €39,99
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – €59,99
- Tesla vs Lovecraft – €17,99
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – €7,99
- Destiny 2 – Gratis
PS4/PS5 games
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – €39,99
PS4 games
- Cyberpunk 2077 – €69,99
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia – €49,99
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – €39,99
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle – €26,99
- Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle – €24,99
- SWORDS of GARGANTUA – €24,99
- Unto The End – €24,99
- Summer in Mara – €21,99
- DARQ Complete Edition – €19,99
- Monster Sanctuary – €19,99
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption – €17,99
- Nostos – €16,99
- Buster’s Quest: Trials Of Hamsterdam – €14,99
- Flying Soldiers (Game + Avatar Pack) – €14,99
- Darts – €9,99
- I, AI – €9,99
- Mia’s Picnic – €9,99
- Steampunk Tower 2 – €9,99
- Avatar Full Game Bundle Christmas Break Head to Head – €7,99
- Awakening of Cthulhu – €7,99
- Halloween Candy Break Head to Head – €7,99
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 – €6,99
- Planetary Defense Force – €5,99
- Autumn’s Journey – €4,99
- KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era – €4,49
- eFootball PES 2021 LITE – Gratis
- Vigor – Gratis
- Heroes & Villains Bundle – €35,99
- Space Invaders Forever – €29,99
- Persian Nights 2: Moonlight Veil – €14,99
- Shady Part of Me – €14,99
- Christmas Break – €7,99
- NO THING – €1,99