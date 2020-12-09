

Een poosje geleden lekten de Achievements van Cyberpunk 2077 al gedeeltelijk via GOG, maar toen was nog niet duidelijk wat de waarde van de Trophies zou zijn. Gezien de release nu echt aanstaande is, zijn de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat geeft ons een totaaloverzicht.

Hierbij krijgen we ook te zien wat de voorheen verborgen Trophies/Achievements waren en die zijn voor een reden normaliter verborgen. Bij dezen dus allereerst de waarschuwing voor spoilers voordat je aan de onderstaande lijst begint met het bekijken van de activiteiten.

Geef je niets om spoilers? Kijk dan rustig verder. Ben je gevoelig voor spoilers? Stop dan hier met lezen!

Platinum

Never Fade Away

-Unlock all Trophies.

Goud

The World

-Complete the main storyline.

Zilver

The Devil

-Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.

The Star

-Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

The Sun

-Become a legend of the Afterlife.

Temperance

-Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.

Breathtaking

-Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

It’s Elementary

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.

Greetings from Pacifica!

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.

The Wasteland

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.

Little Tokyo

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.

Mean Streets

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.

The Jungle

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.

City Lights

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.

Autojock

-Buy all vehicles available for purchase.

True Soldier

-Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

True Warrior

-Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.

The Wandering Fool

-Find all the tarot graffiti for the job Fool on the Hill.

Legend of The Afterlife

-Reach max Street Cred.

Brons

The Fool

-Become a mercenary.

The Lovers

-Steal the Relic.

The Hermit

-Find Alt Cunningham.

The Wheel of Fortune

-Interrogate Anders Hellman.

The High Priestess

-Talk with Hanako Arasaka.

To Protect and Serve

-Complete River Ward’s storyline.

To Bad Decisions!

-Complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline.

Judy vs Night City

-Complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline.

Life of the Road

-Complete Panam Palmer’s storyline.

Bushido and Chill

-Watch Bushido X with Rogue.

I Am The Law

-Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

Full Body Conversion

-Install at least one implant in each system and body part.

Gun Fu

-Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.

Christmas Tree Attack

-Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.

Ten out of Ten

-Reach the max level in any skill.

Gunslinger

-Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.

Two Heads, One Bullet

-Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.

Rough Landing

-While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.

Stanislavski’s Method

-Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times.

Master Crafter

-Craft 3 Legendary items.

Daemon In The Shell

-Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack.

The Quick and the Dead

-Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.

Must Be Rats

-Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.

V for Vendetta

-After reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you within 5 seconds.

Right Back At Ya

-Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.

Frequent Flyer

-Find all fast travel dataterms.