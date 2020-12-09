Destiny 2 is al sinds vorig jaar in gedeeltelijke vorm free-to-play beschikbaar op diverse platformen en dat zet Bungie voort op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. De ontwikkelaar heeft gisterenavond de next-gen upgrade online gezet op het PlayStation Network en dat betekent dat je de game nu kan downloaden.
Als je tot op heden Destiny 2 op de PlayStation 4 gespeeld hebt, dan kun je je progressie natuurlijk gewoon meenemen. Ook in Beyond Light, de uitbreiding die op 10 november uitkwam. Het is overigens aan te raden te upgraden, want dan kan je de game in PvE op 60 frames per seconde spelen en de Crucible matches zelfs op 120 fps.
Verder draait de game op een resolutie van 4K, hoewel dat lager ligt in de multiplayer en de laadtijden zijn drastisch ingekort. Daarnaast heb je de mogelijkheid om je beeldinstellingen aan te passen met een FOV-slider.
Om de game te downloaden zul je naar de Destiny 2 pagina in de PlayStation Store moeten gaan waar je nu bij de versies ook de PS5-versie kunt vinden. Als je de PS4-versie op de PS5 hebt staan kun je upgraden en anders kun je de game als gehele PS5-game downloaden.
Er zijn echter berichten dat het er wat rommelig aan toe gaat. Het kan zijn dat de PS5-versie er niet bijstaat in de PlayStation Store. In dat geval moet je de volledige PS4-versie downloaden en installeren, nadien kun je via de Destiny 2 pagina in de PlayStation Store alsnog de PS5-upgrade vinden.
Bungie heeft tot slot nog update 3.0.1 beschikbaar gesteld voor de game, wat in feite de next-gen upgrade is. Die komt natuurlijk met een uitgebreide changelog en die tref je hieronder tot in detail.
DESTINY COMPANION APPBounties
- Players may acquire bounties from Destiny 2 vendors using the Destiny Companion App.
- Bounties may only be acquired when players are offline, In orbit, or in t the Tower.
- For additional information, please see this Help article.
SANDBOXExotic Armor
- Fixed an issue where being killed by the effects of Necrotic Grip would show as being “Killed by the Architects.”
- Fixed an issue where players with Stronghold Gauntlets couldn’t block any Super damage with Swords despite the Exotic maximizing the Guard stats.
- Improved the readability of the visual effects when another player wearing Mask of Bakris shifts directly toward you.
- Updated the description string of Mask of Bakris’s perk to correctly describe its damage bonus, which applies only to combatants and affects all arc weapon damage and all damage against slowed or encased enemies.
- Additionally, fixed a bug where this damage bonus was applying to players who are slowed or encased in Crucible and Gambit.Stasis Abilities
- Fragments
-
- Tuned “Whisper of Bonds” to grant a flat 2.5% Super energy per trigger.Weapons
- Duality
-
- Duality’s icon didn’t match correct weapon tray icon.
- Fixed an issue where Duality’s custom ADS fire audio wasn’t playing.
- The Lament
-
- The Lament icon did not appear appropriately in Crucible feeds.
ACTIVITIESBeyond Light Campaign
- Beyond Light Exotic quest missions now properly display recommended Power Level on their map nodes.
- Kridis no longer spawns before players have completed the previous mission objective.New Light
- Fixed an issue where veteran players could not access the Tower while Mission Advent was available.
- Fixed an issue with the New Light subclass quest where Ikora’s waypoint was suppressed.
- Fixed an issue where the descent cinematic did not play for The Disgraced strike.
- Fixed an issue where veteran players with two characters of the same class were blocked from acquiring their subclasses.
- Fixed a bug where a step on the New Light pursuit was not granting experience.
- Fixed an issue where abandoned Memory quests were not available in the Quest Archive vendor in the Tower.
- Fixed an issue where players who skip the Shotgun chest in M0 did not receive Special ammo when the Shotgun was granted.
- Fixed an issue where players could reacquire Riskrunner during the Risk/Reward mission.Deep Stone Crypt
- Fixed an issue where Taniks could go into hellfire phase early before any fireteam member could collect an augment.
- Fixed an issue where players would not get a third DPS phase on the second loop of dunking all four cores.
- Fixed an issue where the Short Circuit Triumph was not possible.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an unintended wipe during the second hellfire cast.Last Wish Raid
- Fixed an issue where the final encounter was not rewarding Spoils of Conquest.
- Fixed an issue where Kalli teleported out of the environment after a plate was captured.
- Fixed various networking behaviors that were observed when playing through encounter transitions.Garden of Salvation Raid
- Fixed an issue where text notifications would not appear when players initiated/completed puzzles.
- Fixed an issue where tethers did not appropriately disrupt the boss under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the Consecrated Mind drops its Minotaur at the beginning of the raid.Pit of Heresy
- Fixed an issue where the Ghost flashlight projection volume had no effect, making it hard to navigate the passage without light.
- Fixed an issue where players could encounter back screens and hard wipes between encounters.
- Fixed an issue where players could be killed transitioning between two areas.Prophecy
- Prophecy is once again available.
- Powerful rewards may be earned from each checkpoint once per week.
- Players may complete the dungeon once per week to obtain a pinnacle-powered reward.
- Previously featured weapon and armor rewards are available once more.Lost Sectors
- Master and Legend Lost Sector tooltips are easier to comprehend.Stasis quests
- Aspects
-
- Fixed an issue where “Tectonic Harvest” was not consistently generating shards for allies when destroying their crystals.Nightmare Hunts
- Hard-wiping and defeating the boss at the same time will leave players in the Hunt after respawning.Exotic quests
- Fixed an issue where the first line of dialogue played was muted at the beginning of the Malfeasance quest strike.Crucible and Iron Banner
- Fixed an issue where the “Survivor” medal could be awarded to players who were defeated during the round.
- Fixed an issue where the “Untouchable” medal could not be earned.
- Updated the mercy rule for Control and Clash to prevent it from triggering too early in the match.
- Fixed an issue where some map intro cinematics were taking place outside of the combat zone.Strikes
- Fixed an issue where Outlaws were no longer spawned in Nightfall: The Ordeal.
- Fixed an issue where Lurkers did not spawn after the counterweight encounter in the Hallowed Lair.
- Fixed an issue where Super energy was drained when taking a lift in the Warden of Nothing.
- Fixed an issue where Guardians were unable to respawn if they died while in the process of destroying Protheon, Modular Mind, very quickly.
- Fixed an issue where counterweights would reset if a player died after pushing them down.
- Fixed an issue where combatants would disappear abruptly if a Guardian decided to speed run the Hallowed Lair strike while others were trying to complete bounties in previous encounters.
- Fixed an issue where the Tank would despawn during the Arms Dealer strike when trying to enter another combat area.Gambit
- Fixed an issue where the high-value target spawned too early.
- Fixed an issue where catch-up targets would respawn too quickly after being cleared.
- Fixed an issue where combatants would sometimes not move from spawn areas.
DESTINATIONSEuropa
- Fixed a rare case where the Conflux Watch Servitor in the public encounter for Empire Hunt: The Technocrat could become permanently immune.
- Fixed an issue where players with full quest inventories could still purchase Fallen Empire and weapon quests from Variks.
- Fixed an issue where flickering snow transitions could be seen when playing with a multi-GPU setup (Crossfire/SLI) PC (Crossfire/SLI).Cosmodrome
- Added destination material spawns.
- Added destination materials to Cosmodrome region chests.
- Fixed an issue where Scorch Cannons were not respawning during the Heroic version of the Spider Tank public event.
- Fixed an issue where flickering grass transitions could be seen when playing with a multi-GPU setup (Crossfire/SLI) PC (Crossfire/SLI).Moon
- Fixed an issue where some combat encounters would not trigger appropriately.
- Fixed an issue where a smaller number of players were able to matchmake in to certain areas than intended.
- The terminals for the “tire game” appear disabled even when active.
- Fixed an issue where Toland would not reappear if players moved away from a totem to complete the activity.
- Fixed an issue where high-value targets had forgotten their names.
- Names now appear above high-value targets appropriately.Dreaming City
- Blind Well
-
- Fixed an issue where the safety bubble would pop to its smallest size when a round was done instead of shrinking over time.
- Fixed an issue where quest step notification for Petra’s quest missions were showing a blank icon.
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes not interact with rally flags before public events.Nessus
- Fixed an issue where the “Half Empty” patrol on Nessus is missing description text.General
- Fixed an issue where Memory Fragment, Drone, and Ghost Story collectibles were still present on some destinations.
- Fixed an issue where Hive crystal shields could cause a crash.
REWARDSGeneral
- Europa and Cosmodrome strikes now award destination materials upon completion.
- Lunar Ghost Bundle no longer pops an erroneous “out of space” warning when opening.
- Exotic armor awarded in solo PED Lost Sectors now drops on a knockout list.
- Removed misleading “Limited Time” augment from Devrim Kay and Failsafe vendor items.
- Fixed a bug preventing Rahool’s icon from flashing when Beyond Light bonus items were available to claim.
- Fixed a bug where some new armor mods had incorrect sources listed in Collections.
- Fixed a bug where the Evasive Maneuvers raid perk would sometimes fail to activate if you switched to the mod in the middle of an encounter.
- Fixed a bug where Icefall Mantle’s description did not mention the slow field it generates when activated.
MISCELLANEOUSTriumphs
- Fixed an issue where The Hit List was not unlocking properly.
- Fixed an issue where players would not receive appropriate Triumphs after defeating the Fanatic.Monument to Lost Light
- Fixed an issue where the waypoint on the Exotic Archive vendor continues to flash for players who own all Exotics.Collections
- Badges and Armor sets in Collections correctly select player’s class.
- Fixed an issue where the UI would forget which page the player was on after previewing an item in Collections.UI
- Aspects and Fragments on the Stasis Subclass screen now appropriately display “Currently Applied” when they’re applied in another slot.Graphics
- Fix inverted colors in some dark areas when playing in HDR.
Knap dat ze 4K 60fps doorgeven. Good work Bungie.