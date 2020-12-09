

Destiny 2 is al sinds vorig jaar in gedeeltelijke vorm free-to-play beschikbaar op diverse platformen en dat zet Bungie voort op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. De ontwikkelaar heeft gisterenavond de next-gen upgrade online gezet op het PlayStation Network en dat betekent dat je de game nu kan downloaden.

Als je tot op heden Destiny 2 op de PlayStation 4 gespeeld hebt, dan kun je je progressie natuurlijk gewoon meenemen. Ook in Beyond Light, de uitbreiding die op 10 november uitkwam. Het is overigens aan te raden te upgraden, want dan kan je de game in PvE op 60 frames per seconde spelen en de Crucible matches zelfs op 120 fps.

Verder draait de game op een resolutie van 4K, hoewel dat lager ligt in de multiplayer en de laadtijden zijn drastisch ingekort. Daarnaast heb je de mogelijkheid om je beeldinstellingen aan te passen met een FOV-slider.

Om de game te downloaden zul je naar de Destiny 2 pagina in de PlayStation Store moeten gaan waar je nu bij de versies ook de PS5-versie kunt vinden. Als je de PS4-versie op de PS5 hebt staan kun je upgraden en anders kun je de game als gehele PS5-game downloaden.

Er zijn echter berichten dat het er wat rommelig aan toe gaat. Het kan zijn dat de PS5-versie er niet bijstaat in de PlayStation Store. In dat geval moet je de volledige PS4-versie downloaden en installeren, nadien kun je via de Destiny 2 pagina in de PlayStation Store alsnog de PS5-upgrade vinden.

Bungie heeft tot slot nog update 3.0.1 beschikbaar gesteld voor de game, wat in feite de next-gen upgrade is. Die komt natuurlijk met een uitgebreide changelog en die tref je hieronder tot in detail.