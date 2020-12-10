

Marvel’s Avengers heeft een nieuwe update ontvangen en het betreft hier versie 1.17. Deze update voegt geheel gratis nieuwe content aan de game toe, want het betreft hier de ‘Taking Aim’ uitbreiding. De belangrijkste toevoeging in dit hele verhaal is dat er een nieuwe held bijkomt en dat is Kate Bishop.

Zegt die naam je niet zoveel? Zij is de protégé van Hawkeye, wat natuurlijk een bekende in het Marvel universum is. Om Kate Bishop te gebruiken in de game hoef je de campagne niet uitgespeeld te hebben, je kunt dus direct met haar aan de slag als je nog met de campagne bezig bent. Haar missies zijn te vinden via het Avengers Initiative menu.

Hieronder op een rijtje wat haar specifieke mogelijkheden zijn.

Tranquilizer Arrow: Quickly switch to the bow and fire an arrow that applies the Snared debuff. While affected by the debuff, enemies have reduced impact resistance, making them easier to interrupt.

Demolition Blast Arrow: Enabled after any Signature or Power Attack, fire an arrow that attaches to surfaces with a time delayed, proximity explosive that launches targets into the air when detonated.

Warp Arrow: Fire an arrow that teleports the wielder on impact. Teleporting to the arrow creates a quantum explosion that deals damage to all nearby enemies, launching them into the air. The teleport effect can also be triggered while the arrow is in flight.

Blade Dancer's Strike: A melee combo move that breaks through enemy defenses, slamming them into the ground and leaving them vulnerable to additional attacks.

Blink: Teleport towards nearby ledges or poles. Teleporting to a pole will trigger a swing, while teleporting to ledges will trigger a quick vault over or onto nearby ledges.

Smoke Screen Arrow: Perform an evasive bow attack, firing an arrow that creates a cloud of smoke and inflicts additional Stun damage to enemies inside the smoke.

Decoy: Throw a miniature hologram projector that displays a hologram of the wielder, distracting enemies from attacking actual Heroes. Through an infusion of quantum energy, the projector can create actual Quantum Arrows that it shoots at nearby targets, providing additional offensive support.

Verder brengt update 1.17 nog de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen naar de game en de patch notes hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.