Sony heeft sinds de lancering van de PlayStation 5 de console regelmatig voorzien van nieuwe firmware updates. De PlayStation 4 wordt gelukkig niet vergeten, want ook voor deze spelcomputer is er een nieuwe versie van de firmware beschikbaar.

Update 8.03 is met 447MB niet groot, maar brengt wel een nieuwe optie met zich mee. Na het downloaden en installeren van de nieuwe firmware is het mogelijk om de game chat audio uit te zetten. De officiële patch note is als volgt:

[Disable Game Chat Audio] has been added under [Sound/Devices] in quick menu. If you turn on this setting, game chat audio will be disabled. Your voice won’t be heard, and you won’t hear other player’s voices. This setting doesn’t apply to party chat audio.