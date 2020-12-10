Zoals elke maand heeft Sony ook deze maand weer bekendgemaakt wat de best lopende content in de PlayStation Store was. Voor het eerst zien we nu ook overzichten van de PlayStation 5 en dat gaat dan om de games en extra content. Niet geheel verrassend staat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bovenaan, gevolgd door Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Een andere game die erg goed ging in november is Demon’s Souls, wat de remake voor de PlayStation 5 is. Verder zijn er wat verschuivingen te zien in de andere lijsten en voor het volledige overzicht verwijzen we je naar de opsommingen hieronder.

PS5

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Demon’s Souls
  5. Watch Dogs: Legion
  6. Borderlands 3
  7. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  8. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  9. Godfall
  10. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  11. Mortal Kombat 11
  12. No Man’s Sky
  13. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  14. The Pathless
  15. DIRT 5
  16. Planet Coaster
  17. Maneater
  18. Observer: System Redux
  19. Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  20. Poker Club

PS4

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. FIFA 21
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. God of War
  7. The Last of Us Part II
  8. Minecraft
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Watch Dogs: Legion
  11. Gran Turismo Sport
  12. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  13. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  14. Ghost of Tsushima
  15. ARK: Survival Evolved
  16. The Forest
  17. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  18. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  19. NBA 2K21
  20. Need for Speed Heat

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Blood & Truth
  4. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  5. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  6. SUPERHOT VR
  7. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  8. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  9. Moss
  10. GORN

Free-to-play

  1. Rocket League
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rogue Company
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. SMITE
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Bless Unleashed
  10. Hyper Scape

PS4 DLC

  1. Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
  2. Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack
  3. Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack
  5. Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
  6. Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  7. Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack
  8. Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season
  9. Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack
  10. Rocket League – Jäger Pack

PS5 DLC

  1. Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
  3. Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
  4. Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
  5. Season Pass Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  6. Fortnite – Powerhouse Pack
  7. Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  8. Godfall Ascended Contents
  9. Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut
  10. Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection