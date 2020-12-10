Zoals elke maand heeft Sony ook deze maand weer bekendgemaakt wat de best lopende content in de PlayStation Store was. Voor het eerst zien we nu ook overzichten van de PlayStation 5 en dat gaat dan om de games en extra content. Niet geheel verrassend staat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bovenaan, gevolgd door Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Een andere game die erg goed ging in november is Demon’s Souls, wat de remake voor de PlayStation 5 is. Verder zijn er wat verschuivingen te zien in de andere lijsten en voor het volledige overzicht verwijzen we je naar de opsommingen hieronder.
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Demon’s Souls
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Borderlands 3
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Godfall
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- No Man’s Sky
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- The Pathless
- DIRT 5
- Planet Coaster
- Maneater
- Observer: System Redux
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Poker Club
PS4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
- The Last of Us Part II
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Ghost of Tsushima
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Forest
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- NBA 2K21
- Need for Speed Heat
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Blood & Truth
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- SUPERHOT VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Moss
- GORN
Free-to-play
- Rocket League
- Fortnite
- Rogue Company
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- SMITE
- Destiny 2
- Bless Unleashed
- Hyper Scape
PS4 DLC
- Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
- Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack
- Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season
- Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack
- Rocket League – Jäger Pack
PS5 DLC
- Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
- Season Pass Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Fortnite – Powerhouse Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Godfall Ascended Contents
- Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
Nice, mooi maandje.