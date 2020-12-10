

Zoals elke maand heeft Sony ook deze maand weer bekendgemaakt wat de best lopende content in de PlayStation Store was. Voor het eerst zien we nu ook overzichten van de PlayStation 5 en dat gaat dan om de games en extra content. Niet geheel verrassend staat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bovenaan, gevolgd door Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Een andere game die erg goed ging in november is Demon’s Souls, wat de remake voor de PlayStation 5 is. Verder zijn er wat verschuivingen te zien in de andere lijsten en voor het volledige overzicht verwijzen we je naar de opsommingen hieronder.

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Demon’s Souls Watch Dogs: Legion Borderlands 3 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Sackboy: A Big Adventure Godfall WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Mortal Kombat 11 No Man’s Sky Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition The Pathless DIRT 5 Planet Coaster Maneater Observer: System Redux Overcooked! All You Can Eat Poker Club

PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Grand Theft Auto V God of War The Last of Us Part II Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Watch Dogs: Legion Gran Turismo Sport Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Ghost of Tsushima ARK: Survival Evolved The Forest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE NBA 2K21 Need for Speed Heat

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator Blood & Truth Astro Bot: Rescue Mission Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Moss GORN

Free-to-play

Rocket League Fortnite Rogue Company Call of Duty: Warzone Genshin Impact Apex Legends SMITE Destiny 2 Bless Unleashed Hyper Scape

PS4 DLC

Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack Rocket League – Jäger Pack

PS5 DLC