Ubisoft heeft de details vrijgegeven van de nieuwe Immortals: Fenyx Rising patch 1.03. Als we de lijst doornemen dan valt het vooral op dat de haptische feedback voor de PlayStation 5-versie is verbeterd. Verder wordt er melding gemaakt van “Increased particle trails resolution”. Wie het weet, mag het zeggen! Ga er maar vanuit dat de effecten er nu beter uitzien. Onze Immortals: Fenyx Rising review lees je hier. De patch 1.03 notes staan hieronder:

Highlights

[PC] Added Ultra Quality Setting support

Stability improvements.

Performance improvements on all platforms

Quest

Addressed an issue that prevented progress past the tutorial in certain languages.

[Playstation / Xbox] Addressed an issue forcing a relaunch of the game when playing during installation

Addressed an issue where Aphrodite would not transform into her godly form

Addressed a freeze when performing a fast travel action during the Far Sight tutorial

Activities

Dungeons live activities are no longer affected by game difficulty

Deleted photos in the Photomode will not reappear after reloading the game

Statistics in Ubisoft Connect for the Quest Completed and Myth Challenges will not go beyond 100%

Resolved an issues where locked chest would not unlock after defeating the enemies

Resolved issues preventing the completion of Athena’s Vault

Gameplay

Addressed an issue with unlocking the “Wing Nut” trophy and achievement

Improved weapon feedback with many world elements

Addressed various issues with achievements when playing on New Game Plus mode

[PC] Addressed an issue with unlocking the “Toot or Boot”, “Shard Miner, “Tippy top” and “C-C-C-Combo” achievements

[PC] Addressed an issue with unlocking the “Shard Miner” trophy

[PC] Addressed an issue with the unlocking the “Tippy top” trophy

Addressed an issue with enemy automatons having unlimited lasers

Resolved an issue where Fenyx falls through the world when summoning her mount

User Interface

[Stadia] An option to toggle Performance Mode or Quality Mode has been added

Upgrade items are now available at Hermes’s shop

HUD feedback is improved for Race activities

Player icon visibility has been improved on the map

World

Addressed an issue with the Constellation Challenge Orb in Eros’s Palace being stuck

Graphics

[PC] Added Ultra Quality Setting support for several sub settings related to Shadows, Environment and Effects

[PS5 / Xbox Serie X] Increased particle trails resolution

System

[PC] When playing with Mouse and Keyboard, you can now also dodge by double pressing a direction button

[PC] Addressed the missing audio on Windows 7 and 8

[PS5] Improved haptic feedback on DualSense controller