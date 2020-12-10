Ubisoft heeft de details vrijgegeven van de nieuwe Immortals: Fenyx Rising patch 1.03. Als we de lijst doornemen dan valt het vooral op dat de haptische feedback voor de PlayStation 5-versie is verbeterd. Verder wordt er melding gemaakt van “Increased particle trails resolution”. Wie het weet, mag het zeggen! Ga er maar vanuit dat de effecten er nu beter uitzien. Onze Immortals: Fenyx Rising review lees je hier. De patch 1.03 notes staan hieronder:
Highlights
[PC] Added Ultra Quality Setting support
Stability improvements.
Performance improvements on all platforms
Quest
Addressed an issue that prevented progress past the tutorial in certain languages.
[Playstation / Xbox] Addressed an issue forcing a relaunch of the game when playing during installation
Addressed an issue where Aphrodite would not transform into her godly form
Addressed a freeze when performing a fast travel action during the Far Sight tutorial
Activities
Dungeons live activities are no longer affected by game difficulty
Deleted photos in the Photomode will not reappear after reloading the game
Statistics in Ubisoft Connect for the Quest Completed and Myth Challenges will not go beyond 100%
Resolved an issues where locked chest would not unlock after defeating the enemies
Resolved issues preventing the completion of Athena’s Vault
Gameplay
Addressed an issue with unlocking the “Wing Nut” trophy and achievement
Improved weapon feedback with many world elements
Addressed various issues with achievements when playing on New Game Plus mode
[PC] Addressed an issue with unlocking the “Toot or Boot”, “Shard Miner, “Tippy top” and “C-C-C-Combo” achievements
[PC] Addressed an issue with unlocking the “Shard Miner” trophy
[PC] Addressed an issue with the unlocking the “Tippy top” trophy
Addressed an issue with enemy automatons having unlimited lasers
Resolved an issue where Fenyx falls through the world when summoning her mount
User Interface
[Stadia] An option to toggle Performance Mode or Quality Mode has been added
Upgrade items are now available at Hermes’s shop
HUD feedback is improved for Race activities
Player icon visibility has been improved on the map
World
Addressed an issue with the Constellation Challenge Orb in Eros’s Palace being stuck
Graphics
[PC] Added Ultra Quality Setting support for several sub settings related to Shadows, Environment and Effects
[PS5 / Xbox Serie X] Increased particle trails resolution
System
[PC] When playing with Mouse and Keyboard, you can now also dodge by double pressing a direction button
[PC] Addressed the missing audio on Windows 7 and 8
[PS5] Improved haptic feedback on DualSense controller
Echt een hele mooie game.