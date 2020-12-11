Gamers die flink wat tijd spenderen aan Planet Coaster: Console Edition kunnen er nu voor kiezen om extra content aan te schaffen. Er zijn twee pakketten beschikbaar, die je ook als bundel kunt kopen.

Het gaat om het ‘Spooky Pack’ en het ‘Adventure Pack’. Hiermee kan je je pretpark voorzien van nieuwe attracties met andere thema’s. Deze uitbreidingen zijn te vinden in de PlayStation Store voor €9,99 per stuk. Heb je interesse in beide, dan kan je beter de bundel kopen die alle twee de nieuwe uitbreidingen bevat. Deze kost je slechts €12,99.

Wat je hiervoor precies krijgt wordt als volgt beschreven:

Adding to the already available “Deluxe Rides Collection,” the “Spooky & Adventure Bundle” offers players even more ways to entertain and excite their guests, from enigmatic entertainers to spine-tingling new attractions, along with a whole host of new scenery and building pieces.

Both packs contain an abundance of fresh scenery. With piece-by-piece construction, players can position, rotate, and intersect any object in the game, designing the coaster park of their dreams. They can also choose from a wide variety of blueprints, adding pre-made scenery, decorations, and animatronics to their parks. From risky rope brides to all manner of jungle fauna, many of the pieces here are versatile enough to fit in any park, ready to be shaped, positioned, and customized.

Spooky Pack

Featuring two new dark rides, spine-chilling scenery and building pieces, and eerie entertainer, King Ghoster, the “Spooky Pack” provides players with everything they need to build a frighteningly good coaster park. Guests will get the fright of their lives with The Hoax, a free-spinning haunted house ride that can fit in even the smallest spaces with its tight track that twists and turns, while The Huntsman will have guests in a spin with its unique way of tilting and turning as it rotates on an axis. This motion platform ride allows players to coordinate stomach-knotting moments as they place guests face-to-face with unearthly horrors. Whether expanding their existing park or building an entirely new one, players can thrill guests with surprises lurking around every dark corner. From misty graveyards where spirits linger, to haunted houses filled with scuttling rats and rattling skeletons, park-goers will need nerves of steel to brave their new surroundings.

Adventure Pack

Those looking to inject a little more adventure into their parks can heed the call of the wild and hit the jungle trail with the “Adventure Pack.” Boasting a thrilling new coaster, two new water-based attractions, jungle-inspired scenery and building pieces, and queen of the jungle herself, entertainer Renee Feu, thrill seekers are well equipped to transform their parks into glorious lands of mystery.

Make a splash with Island Adventure, a high-capacity boat ride designed for large bodies of water, or take guests on a charming trip along bespoke waterways scattered with paddling hippos, clawing scorpions, and numerous decorative jewels, with Land Ahoy. The pack’s dizzying mine cart coaster, Gold Fever, will delight intrepid explorers as they tilt and sway through curious caves and into the heart of a temple filled with surprises galore to discover.

Frontier Workshop

Players can also take full advantage of the brand new Frontier Workshop. This is an entirely new sharing platform built from the ground up on console. It enables players to inspire and be inspired as they share their creations with the world. And with cross-generation support, anything uploaded on a current-gen console can also be downloaded on its next-gen equivalent, resulting in an endless stream of magical content to discover.