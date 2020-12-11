Een week geleden werd DOOM Eternal voorzien van een nieuw Master Level, genaamd Super Gore Nest. Zoals de naam al suggereert is dit een zeer moeilijke uitdaging en word je tot het uiterste gedreven. Nu deze content enige tijd beschikbaar is, zijn ook de eerste problemen zichtbaar geworden en deze worden verholpen met de nieuwe update.
Update 1.12 is nu beschikbaar voor de game en richt zich dus met name op het oplossen van diverse problemen omtrent de Super Gore Nest toevoeging. Zo worden er een aantal bugs opgelost, zoals je hieronder kunt zien en de update pakt daarnaast nog wat kleine zaken aan.
Hieronder de volledige patch notes van deze update.
Update 1.12 voor DOOM Eternal
Super Gore Nest Master Level Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which resulted in the Golden Combat Shotgun not unlocking after completing all Super Gore Nest Master Level challenges
- Fixed an issue in which players would sometimes be progression blocked after using the Yellow Key
- Fixed an issue where a Spectre demon would not spawn under certain conditions, sometimes blocking progression
- Fixed a rare bug in which an extended wave of fodder zombies would continue to spawn in the Star Mall
- Fixed an issue where duplicate doors would sometimes appear after dying and reloading checkpoints, causing a progression blocker
- Fixed an issue where users could sometimes encounter a progression blocker when rushing into the encounter outside of the hospital
- Fixed a bug in which players could encounter a progression blocker during the final encounter in the exterior totem arena where the Archvile could summon a demon that gets stuck on the ledge where the Slayer Key is located
The Ancient Gods – Part One Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that would happen at the end of the Slayer tutorial for users who only own the standalone version
General Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where all the UI text appeared bold
- Fixed a bug that caused loading screens to remain at 99% complete for longer than expected
