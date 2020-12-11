FIFA 21 ligt sinds oktober in de schappen en sindsdien is er al veel aan de game gesleuteld. Zo kreeg FIFA 21 vorige week nog de gratis PS5-upgrade die plots een dagje eerder dan gepland beschikbaar kwam. EA blijft ondertussen bezig met de game, zo is er nu een update voor de PS5-versie verschenen.

Deze update is aan de forse kant, zoals je hieronder kunt zien. EA heeft een hele waslijst aan patch notes vrijgegeven en het meeste wordt gedaan aan de Ultimate Team en Volta Football modi. Ook de carrière en Pro Clubs modi worden hier en daar wat aangepast.

Update 01.000.002 is nu beschikbaar voor FIFA 21.