Als je Watch Dogs: Legion opgestart hebt, zul je waarschijnlijk gemerkt hebben dat deze voorzien is van een update. De nieuwe patch verzorgt voornamelijk quality of life updates, aanvullende bug fixes en een paar veranderingen specifiek voor de PS4- en PS5-versie.
Hieronder hebben we de details van patch 2.40 voor je opgesomd, waaruit je kunt opmaken wat deze update allemaal precies voor de game doet.
Global
- We have added the ability to retire Prestige Operatives, which will function like their Permadeath behavior: They will be gone for the remainder of the playthrough. Starting a new game will add the Operatives in that playthrough.
- Fixed the Unequip button in the store not unequipping equipped items.
- Fixed an issue where skipping a cutscene could cause the cutscene to continue to play while the player regained control over their operative.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Welcome Page settings to not correctly reset when choosing the Reset to Default option.
- Fixed an issue that caused clothes to not show up on a character after having saved or loaded the game while wearing an outfit. This fix is going live for Xbox One and PC and will follow shortly for PlayStation 4.
- Fixed an issue that could cause reflections to judder and pop in with Raytracing enabled.
- Fixed incorrectly applying low resolution textures on the Outwear Hoodie item in the “Synthetic Error” clothing pack.
- Fixed an issue that caused the paint from paint grenades and paint guns to not show up when hitting enemies.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when the game was launching.
- Additional memory optimizations to improve game stability.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the error message “Upload failed” to be shown when uploading saves to the cloud while the upload was actually successful.
- Added an additional fix for an issue that could cause the game to crash when quitting to the Main menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when leaving the game idle for more than 15 minutes.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash to occur during the HUMAN ERROR mission.
- Fixed very bright reflections to appear during daytime in New Scotland Yard.
Deze game moest gewoon nog langer uitgesteld worden.
Typisch Ubisoft