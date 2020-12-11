Vannacht vonden de jaarlijkse Game Awards weer plaats, wat een wat andere opzet kende dan gebruikelijk vanwege de wereldwijde pandemie. Ondanks deze andere opzet draaide het naast verschillende onthullingen natuurlijk ook om het uitreiken van de daadwerkelijke awards zelf.

Nu de show erop zit zijn alle winnaars in de diverse categorieën bekend en hieronder tref je het volledige overzicht van al deze categorieën met de genomineerden. Per categorie staat de winnaar dikgedrukt. De belangrijkste prijs, die van game van het jaar, is gewonnen door The Last of Us: Part II!

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Score and Music

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Best VR / AR

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • NioH 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action / Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part II

Best Role-Playing

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports / Racing

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • timthetatman
  • Valkyrae

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Best eSports Athlete

  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Best eSports Coach

  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
  • Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

Best eSports Event

  • BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best eSports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best eSports Team

  • Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • G2 eSports (League of Legends)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Secret (DOTA 2)