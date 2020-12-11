

Vannacht vonden de jaarlijkse Game Awards weer plaats, wat een wat andere opzet kende dan gebruikelijk vanwege de wereldwijde pandemie. Ondanks deze andere opzet draaide het naast verschillende onthullingen natuurlijk ook om het uitreiken van de daadwerkelijke awards zelf.

Nu de show erop zit zijn alle winnaars in de diverse categorieën bekend en hieronder tref je het volledige overzicht van al deze categorieën met de genomineerden. Per categorie staat de winnaar dikgedrukt. De belangrijkste prijs, die van game van het jaar, is gewonnen door The Last of Us: Part II!

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Score and Music

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR / AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

NioH 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action / Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role-Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim / Strategy

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports / Racing

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

timthetatman

Valkyrae

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best eSports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Best eSports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

(Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

Best eSports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best eSports Team