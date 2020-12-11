Vannacht vonden de jaarlijkse Game Awards weer plaats, wat een wat andere opzet kende dan gebruikelijk vanwege de wereldwijde pandemie. Ondanks deze andere opzet draaide het naast verschillende onthullingen natuurlijk ook om het uitreiken van de daadwerkelijke awards zelf.
Nu de show erop zit zijn alle winnaars in de diverse categorieën bekend en hieronder tref je het volledige overzicht van al deze categorieën met de genomineerden. Per categorie staat de winnaar dikgedrukt. De belangrijkste prijs, die van game van het jaar, is gewonnen door The Last of Us: Part II!
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score and Music
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR / AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Action
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- NioH 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action / Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Role-Playing
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim / Strategy
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports / Racing
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best eSports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Best eSports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)
Best eSports Event
- BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best eSports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best eSports Team
- Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 eSports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Secret (DOTA 2)
Last of us part 2 de terechte winnaar het was de beste game
Ik vond ghost of tsushima het echt verdienen na ik deze met release heb gespeeld en hoorde over tlou2 leaks maar ik kan er niet omheen:
vorige week voor de eerste keer the last of us 1 gespeeld de remaster en meteen part 2 er achter aan nu ik hem zelf ervaren heb moet ik toch zeggen dat ik het ook een masterpiece vind. Mensen die puur en alleen haten omdat Joel dood gaat kan ik ook niet snappen, vanaf het moment dat hij de keuze maakt om Ellie mee te nemen aan het einde van deel 1 he doomed mankind. Wat dacht je dat die actie zonder gevolgen zou zijn?