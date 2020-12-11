

Tijdens The Game Awards heeft Striking Distance Studios de game The Callisto Protocol aangekondigd voor de pc en consoles. De onderstaande trailer toont een glimp van dit avontuur, waarin je duidelijk Dead Space invloeden merkt. Dat is niet zonder reden, want de game wordt gemaakt door Dead Space bedenker Glen Schofield.

The Callisto Protocol is een verhaalgedreven singleplayer game en Schofield gaf na de onthulling aan dat het de engste game ooit moet worden, horrorliefhebbers hebben dus iets om naar uit te kijken. Het duurt nog wel even voordat de game uitkomt, de release staat voor 2022 gepland.

Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror. The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment.