

Vorig jaar kondigde Turtle Rock Studios de game Back 4 Blood aan en het is vrij lang stil geweest rondom deze titel, maar via The Game Awards hebben we weer wat nieuwe beelden van de game te zien gekregen.

De shooter zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc, en dat op 22 juni 2021. Er werden twee trailers getoond en die hebben we onderaan dit bericht neergezet. Verder hebben we nog een algemene omschrijving, check die zeker voor aanvullende details.

Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.

Key Features

Cooperative Story Campaign – Fight your way through a dynamic, perilous world in a four-player co-op story campaign where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions. Play with up to 3 of your friends online or go solo and lead your team in battle.

– Fight your way through a dynamic, perilous world in a four-player co-op story campaign where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions. Play with up to 3 of your friends online or go solo and lead your team in battle. Competitive Multiplayer – Play with or against friends in PVP. Become a Cleaner, one of the immune survivors, with special perks or switch sides and play as the horrific Ridden. Both sides come with unique weapons, abilities, and specialties.

Play with or against friends in PVP. Become a Cleaner, one of the immune survivors, with special perks or switch sides and play as the horrific Ridden. Both sides come with unique weapons, abilities, and specialties. Extreme Replayability – A new “roguelike” card system creates different experiences each and every time, putting you in control to craft custom decks, roll different builds and undertake more demanding fights. The Game Director is constantly adjusting to player actions, ensuring exciting fights, extreme gameplay diversity, and tougher legions of Ridden – including mutated boss types up to 20 feet tall.

Aankondigingstrailer

Gameplay trailer