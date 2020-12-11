Hazelight is vooral bekend van A Way Out en natuurlijk Josef Fares, de flamboyante ontwikkelaar die geen blad voor de mond neemt. Nadat de ontwikkelaar A Way Out heeft afgerond zijn ze aan de slag gegaan met een gloednieuwe game met de titel ‘It Takes Two’, die eerder dit jaar officieel werd aangekondigd.
Vannacht kwam de game opnieuw voorbij tijdens The Game Awards en in de beelden krijgen we een goed beeld van de gameplay. Ook is de releasedatum bekendgemaakt, It Takes Two verschijnt namelijk op 26 maart 2021 en dat voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en diverse andere platformen.
Key Features
- Pure Co-Op Perfection – Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass*, and experience a thrilling adventure built purely for two. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play, and face ever-changing challenges where working together is the only way forward.
- Gleefully Disruptive Gameplay – From rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus—with It Takes Two, you never know what you’re up against next. Filled with genre-bending challenges and new character abilities to master in every level, you’ll experience a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative that pushes the boundaries of interactive storytelling.
- A Universal Tale of Relationships – Discover a lighthearted and touching story of the challenges in getting along. Help Cody and May learn how to overcome their differences. Meet a diverse cast of strange and endearing characters. Join forces, and go on an adventure you’ll treasure—together!