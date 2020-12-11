

Hazelight is vooral bekend van A Way Out en natuurlijk Josef Fares, de flamboyante ontwikkelaar die geen blad voor de mond neemt. Nadat de ontwikkelaar A Way Out heeft afgerond zijn ze aan de slag gegaan met een gloednieuwe game met de titel ‘It Takes Two’, die eerder dit jaar officieel werd aangekondigd.

Vannacht kwam de game opnieuw voorbij tijdens The Game Awards en in de beelden krijgen we een goed beeld van de gameplay. Ook is de releasedatum bekendgemaakt, It Takes Two verschijnt namelijk op 26 maart 2021 en dat voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en diverse andere platformen.