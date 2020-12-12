Oddworld: Soulstorm stond gepland voor een release in 2020, maar gezien het einde van het jaar nu heel dichtbij is en de game nog altijd niet uit is, was uitstel onvermijdelijk. Dit is nu officieel bevestigd door ontwikkelaar Oddworld Inhabitants.
De nieuwe game in de langlopende franchise heeft nu een nieuwe releasewindow gekregen en dat is de lente van 2021. Helaas is er nog geen specifieke releasedatum, maar het gaat nog zeker een maand of vier duren vooraleer de game uitkomt.
Oddworld: Soulstorm zal te zijner tijd verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en pc. Hieronder bekijk je de nieuwe trailer
Key Features
- Action Adventure Platforming – Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as they like, whether aggressively or passively.
- Narrative – A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition.
- 2.9D – Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer sense.
Quarma (think Karma) – Quarma is a real time feedback feature that reflects your actions in the game and will influence Abe, his followers, his abilities, and your score throughout the game.
- Scavenger’s Economy – Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans to acquire resources. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges.
- Crafting – Use scavenged resources and vending machine products to craft items to use as weapons or tools against characters and obstacles.
- Strength in Numbers – The more followers you save, the stronger the uprising becomes. Gift crafted items to followers. It’s up to you to decide whether they will be aggressive or passive.
- Gameplay – A 2.9D action adventure platformer. Expected first time playthrough is estimated at 15 hours. Achievement hunters and perfectionists can easily play for dozens of hours.
- Leaderboards – All levels offer a tallying system, leaderboards, achievements, and badges.