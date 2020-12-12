

Oddworld: Soulstorm stond gepland voor een release in 2020, maar gezien het einde van het jaar nu heel dichtbij is en de game nog altijd niet uit is, was uitstel onvermijdelijk. Dit is nu officieel bevestigd door ontwikkelaar Oddworld Inhabitants.

De nieuwe game in de langlopende franchise heeft nu een nieuwe releasewindow gekregen en dat is de lente van 2021. Helaas is er nog geen specifieke releasedatum, maar het gaat nog zeker een maand of vier duren vooraleer de game uitkomt.

Oddworld: Soulstorm zal te zijner tijd verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 en pc. Hieronder bekijk je de nieuwe trailer

