Sommige geheimen zijn zo indringend dat het eigenlijk beter is dat ze nooit ontdekt worden. Een donker familiedrama, bijvoorbeeld, zou wel eens je hele wereldbeeld op zijn kop kunnen zetten. Het concept van het pas aangekondigde ‘Open Roads’ denkt daar echter anders over. In deze mysterieuze titel vertrekt het hoofdpersonage Tess met haar moeder op een roadtrip om uiteindelijk het geheim van hun familie te ontrafelen.

Open Roads, de volgende game van de makers van Gone Home, biedt je een erg unieke artstyle, een verhaal vol mysterie en een sfeervolle roadtrip langs verschillende locaties. Momenteel is er nog geen releasedatum bekend gemaakt, maar je kan hieronder de eerste trailer van de game bekijken, alsook een samenvatting nalezen.

One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone.

But that’s not going to happen.

In Open Roads, Tess and Opal embark on a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They’ll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories, things Opal has tried for years to forget. And in this search, they’ll discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other.

Key Features