Sommige geheimen zijn zo indringend dat het eigenlijk beter is dat ze nooit ontdekt worden. Een donker familiedrama, bijvoorbeeld, zou wel eens je hele wereldbeeld op zijn kop kunnen zetten. Het concept van het pas aangekondigde ‘Open Roads’ denkt daar echter anders over. In deze mysterieuze titel vertrekt het hoofdpersonage Tess met haar moeder op een roadtrip om uiteindelijk het geheim van hun familie te ontrafelen.
Open Roads, de volgende game van de makers van Gone Home, biedt je een erg unieke artstyle, een verhaal vol mysterie en een sfeervolle roadtrip langs verschillende locaties. Momenteel is er nog geen releasedatum bekend gemaakt, maar je kan hieronder de eerste trailer van de game bekijken, alsook een samenvatting nalezen.
One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone.
But that’s not going to happen.
In Open Roads, Tess and Opal embark on a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They’ll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories, things Opal has tried for years to forget. And in this search, they’ll discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other.
Key Features
- Experience the story of Open Roads as 16-year-old Tess Devine, on a road trip with her mother to discover what has been left behind in evocative places forgotten to time.
- Bask in classic road trip vibes as you chill in the car en route to your next destination, fiddling with the radio and chatting with your mom.
- A groundbreaking art style melds detailed first-person environments with beautifully hand-animated characters, bringing the adventure to life.
- A unique and engaging interactive dialogue system moves the narrative along, exposing character flaws, secrets, and buried truths.
- A mother-daughter road trip adventure from Fullbright, the award-winning creators of acclaimed story games Gone Home and Tacoma.