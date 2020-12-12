

Cyberpunk 2077 kwam eerder deze week uit en hoewel de game erg goed scoort in reviews, is het uit reacties ook duidelijk dat CD Projekt RED nog veel werk te doen heeft om de ervaring te optimaliseren. Met name op de consoles kent de game nog de nodige problemen. Gelukkig is de studio druk bezig en gisterenavond is update 1.04 voor Cyberpunk 2077 uitgebracht voor spelers op de PS4 en PS5 en voor pc-spelers. De update zal spoedig verschijnen voor de Xbox-versie van het spel.

Op de PlayStation-consoles weegt update 1.04 ruim 17 GB, dus het gaat hier om een flinke patch. Uit de changelog blijkt dat er diverse aspecten zijn aangepakt. Hieronder vallen onder andere fixes voor crashes die optraden, dus dat probleem zou nu minder hardnekkig moeten zijn. Ook zijn er aanpassingen doorgevoerd waardoor het risico op een epileptische aanval nu verminderd is, voor degenen die daar gevoelig voor zijn. Hierover doken rondom de release bezorgde reacties op.

Verder zijn er nog tal van andere problemen verholpen met update 1.04 voor Cyberpunk 2077 en dat lees je allemaal in de onderstaande patch notes.