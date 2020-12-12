Cyberpunk 2077 kwam eerder deze week uit en hoewel de game erg goed scoort in reviews, is het uit reacties ook duidelijk dat CD Projekt RED nog veel werk te doen heeft om de ervaring te optimaliseren. Met name op de consoles kent de game nog de nodige problemen. Gelukkig is de studio druk bezig en gisterenavond is update 1.04 voor Cyberpunk 2077 uitgebracht voor spelers op de PS4 en PS5 en voor pc-spelers. De update zal spoedig verschijnen voor de Xbox-versie van het spel.
Op de PlayStation-consoles weegt update 1.04 ruim 17 GB, dus het gaat hier om een flinke patch. Uit de changelog blijkt dat er diverse aspecten zijn aangepakt. Hieronder vallen onder andere fixes voor crashes die optraden, dus dat probleem zou nu minder hardnekkig moeten zijn. Ook zijn er aanpassingen doorgevoerd waardoor het risico op een epileptische aanval nu verminderd is, voor degenen die daar gevoelig voor zijn. Hierover doken rondom de release bezorgde reacties op.
Verder zijn er nog tal van andere problemen verholpen met update 1.04 voor Cyberpunk 2077 en dat lees je allemaal in de onderstaande patch notes.
Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
- Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.
- Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.
- Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
- Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
- Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.
- Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
- Other quest fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.
Visual
- Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.
- Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.
- Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.
Performance & Stability
- Improved stability, including various crash fixes.
Miscellaneous
- Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.
- Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with “Disable Copyrighted Music” feature toggled on.
PC-specific
- Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.
Console-specific
- Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.
- Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.
“Cyberpunk 2077 kwam eerder deze week uit en hoewel de game erg goed scoort in reviews”
Wees eerlijk en vertel dat dit alleen PC reviews betreft. Voor de PS4 is er 1 review uit en die scoort een 35.
Bovendien is het raar dat jullie de upload van Digital Foundry niet laten zien die het afraadt om de game op de base/pro PS4 te spelen.
Het spel moet enorm slecht zijn op de Xbox-one en ps4, zelfs onacceptabel.
@Anoniem-2120: Ja inderdaad, niet kopen voor de oude consoles.
@Anoniem-2120: Er staat toch ook dat de console versie vooral veel problemen heeft… Lezen is moeilijk zeker?
Ik zal zeggen geeft de kopers van de ps4/one versie hun geld terug.
@Anoniem-1957: Dat staat er zeker, maar er wordt geen woord geschreven over de PS4 reviews. Zo lijkt het alsof de PS4 ook goede reviews heeft maar ook nog genoeg problemen heeft.
Het gaat om interpretatie.
metacritic pc : 5.8
ps5 1.8
xsx 2.1
Koop deze game niet.
Ben blij dat ik hem nog niet gehaald heb.
Deze update is breathtaking.
@Anoniem-1957: We zitten op een PSX site. Sinds wanneer verwijzen we naar PC reviews als het gaat om ‘de game scoort erg goed in reviews.’
Helemaal linksboven het artikel staat ‘PS4/PS5’. Dan zou daar ook ‘PC’ bij moeten staan aangezien het dus gaat over PC reviews.
Is het echt zo’n drama op de PS4/pro?
Ik lees en zie echt niet heel beste performance.