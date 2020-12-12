

Ubisoft heeft For Honor weer van een nieuwe update voorzien en hiermee worden niet alleen de nodige bugs gefixt, maar wordt er ook nieuwe content aan de game toegevoegd. Tevens maakt For Honor met deze update 2.24.0 nu echt volop gebruik van de kracht van de next-gen consoles, als je de game daar op speelt.

De nieuwe content die aan For Honor is toegevoegd is een nieuwe held genaamd Gryphon. Gryphon werd begin deze maand uit de doeken gedaan en is nu aan te schaffen als onderdeel van een bundel, waarmee je ook nog toegang krijgt tot onder andere een exclusief ornament en een elite outfit. Je kunt Gryphon vanaf 24 december ook los ontgrendelen in de game voor 15.000 staal.

De next-gen ondersteuning van For Honor is nu verder uitgebreid, want met deze nieuwste update draait de game op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S met een framerate van 60 frames per seconde. Sinds de lancering van de nieuwe consoles kende For Honor al diverse verbeteringen, zoals 4K-ondersteuning op de PS5 en verbeterde grafische details, maar For Honor loopt nu dus vloeiender dan ooit dankzij de 60 FPS-ondersteuning.

Alle details van update 2.24.0 voor For Honor lees je hieronder.