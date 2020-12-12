Ubisoft heeft For Honor weer van een nieuwe update voorzien en hiermee worden niet alleen de nodige bugs gefixt, maar wordt er ook nieuwe content aan de game toegevoegd. Tevens maakt For Honor met deze update 2.24.0 nu echt volop gebruik van de kracht van de next-gen consoles, als je de game daar op speelt.
De nieuwe content die aan For Honor is toegevoegd is een nieuwe held genaamd Gryphon. Gryphon werd begin deze maand uit de doeken gedaan en is nu aan te schaffen als onderdeel van een bundel, waarmee je ook nog toegang krijgt tot onder andere een exclusief ornament en een elite outfit. Je kunt Gryphon vanaf 24 december ook los ontgrendelen in de game voor 15.000 staal.
De next-gen ondersteuning van For Honor is nu verder uitgebreid, want met deze nieuwste update draait de game op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S met een framerate van 60 frames per seconde. Sinds de lancering van de nieuwe consoles kende For Honor al diverse verbeteringen, zoals 4K-ondersteuning op de PS5 en verbeterde grafische details, maar For Honor loopt nu dus vloeiender dan ooit dankzij de 60 FPS-ondersteuning.
Alle details van update 2.24.0 voor For Honor lees je hieronder.
NEW HERO — GRYPHON
- A well-known veteran returns to unite the Alliance against the Horkos. The one who is now known as ‘Gryphon’ has traveled far and wide, learned fighting techniques from warriors across all of Heathmoor and added his own deadly twist to them. Wielding the bardiche, this charismatic leader excels in all situations and keeps his allies alive to fight another day.
- Difficulty: Easy
- Support/Healer
- Good Melee Range
Special Capabilities
- Strong Mix-Up in the Chain Finishers
- Many Maneuvers and Attacks shortcut to the Chain Finisher Mix-Up
- Many Team-Healing Support Feats
REVENGE
- We have further improved the Revenge User Interface to display more information: The Revenge gauge around enemies’ emblems will now blink if your next attack will increase their Revenge
- We have removed the old Revenge Gauge in the bottom left screen as the information there was a duplicate of the gauge around players’ emblems
Developer’s comment: The original intention behind the recent Revenge changes was to allow players to make better decisions during group fights. Showing the Revenge gauge was a first step, and we’re now displaying more granular information by indicating whether or not an attack will feed revenge to ensure players can adjust their course of actions accordingly.
- We have replaced the “Revenge Attack” Feat with “Executioner’s Respite”. “Executioner’s Respite” increases heals of executions by 50% of their base value
Developer’s comment: Now that the Revenge status is visible by everyone, having a Feat that lets the owner alter their Revenge state by themselves made it look inconsistent and confusing. and it defeated the purpose of giving better information on players’ status. We’ve replaced the feat with a whole new effect for any Hero that uses it, which we hope will be useful to all of them.
- We have updated the “Righteous Deflection” Feat to ensure it no longer affects Revenge gains but the other effects of the Feat remain unchanged
Developer’s comment: For the same reason we have changed the “Revenge Attack” Feat, we made sure players cannot affect their Revenge status by themselves anymore with “Righteous Deflection”.
NEXT GEN SUPPORT
Additionally to the graphical improvements that were available since the launch of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Serie S, we are happy to introduce a 60 Frame Rate per Second on those consoles, so to recap:
- Available since the consoles launch
- 4k Resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1080p on Xbox Series S
- Increased Level of Detail
- Increased Shadow Resolution
- Screen Space Reflection
- Available with 2.24.0
- All the above
- 60 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
2-STEPS VERIFICATION REWARDS
- Activate the 2-Steps Verification to receive 7 Days of Champion Status and “Horns of Eminence” Ornament! If you already activated the 2-Steps Verification in the past, your reward will automatically be delivered on your next login. Please note this reward can only be redeemed once.
- Known Issue: The Ornament will not be highlighted as a “New” Item in your inventory
- For any issues with the 2-Steps Verification: Please consult this FAQ or contact Customer Support
IMPROVEMENTS
FEATS
- [Adjustment] Decreased Bounty Hunter heals to 20 (from 30).
Developer’s comment: Bounty Hunter is already considered a 1st pick for all Heroes that carry it for its very high payoff, passive status with no cooldown and easy conditions to fulfill. Coupled with the Devourer Perk and now Executioner’s Respite, we decided to lower its healing values to something we feel is more in line with the power level of a Tier 1 Feat.
MAP
Beachhead
- Removed spikes from Capture Zone A
- Attackers now have a secondary entrance in to Capture Zone C via a new sloped path, that veers right and leads through a broken wall that then connects to the zone
- Added a new bridge connection between Capture Zone C and the ramparts on the opposite side, which were previously not part of the playing area. The bridge overlooks the Mid Lane
- Attackers can now access the left-hand side of the ramparts via a ladder
- Added stairs that connect Mid Lane to Capture Zone C, removing the one way drops onto Mid Lane throughout the area
- Reworked Ashfeld lighting environment to make it brighter
Beachhead Duel
- Moved one of the duel arenas from the Ramparts (Capture Zone C) to the Defender Stronghold
Beachhead Brawl
- Removed props and fires and centered Player spawn points at Mid Lane
Developer’s comment: Beachhead was in much need for some drastic changes for some time. Attackers had too few options when it came to navigating towards both Capture Zone areas. The newly added slopes, stairs and ladders will now allow Attackers (as well as Defenders) to easily get to wherever they need to go. Another issue in the map was that Mid-Lane was subjected to too many drop attack opportunities throughout its entire length due to the one-way drops. With the new stairs and bridge we keep the navigational options while removing the frustration of getting drop-attacked too often. Finally, the spikes at Capture Zone A were a major point of frustration and were too gratuitous in their position. We strongly believe this change makes the area much healthier as an integral fighting space.
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused damage inconsistencies in between Out of Stamina and Out of Lock Attacks (FH-473)
- Decreased Warden Out of Stamina Neutral Top Light to 12 damage (from 15)
- Decreased Conqueror Out of Lock Neutral Heavy to 22 damage (from 24)
- Decreased Conqueror Out of Stamina and Out of Lock Neutral Light to 12 damage (from 13)
- Decreased Lawbringer Out of Stamina and Out of Lock Neutral Light to 12 damage (from 15)
FIGHTERS
Nobushi
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Nobushi to not dodge in the desired direction after throwing an opponent to the right and buffering a dodge (FH-246)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Nobushi to be unable to Counter Guard Break after feinting a Zone Attack (FH-209)
Raider
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Raider’s “Storm” and “Raider Fury” to cancel into Storming Tap without specifically inputting a “Light Attack” after the Zone Attack input (FH-640)
Berserker
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker’s Left Side Heavy attacks to have an incorrect and much faster animation (FH-517)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker’s Light attack blocked animations to appear on the wrong side after performing “Dance of Paired Blades” (FH-482)
Highlander
- [Bug Fix] Chained Light Recoveries are now 833ms on hit and 733ms on block, both in-lock and out of lock
Developer’s comment: This ensures Highlander is not frame advantaged after chained lights, since they give a medium reaction.
Aramusha
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Aramusha’s Zone Attack Guard Break vulnerability to be 200ms instead of 100ms (FH-401)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Aramusha’s Guard Break to bounces off an opponent after performing “Rushing Wind” to Side Heavy feinted to Guard Break (FH-235)
- [Adjustment] Added extra forward movement on Neutral Lights and Neutral Heavies to ensure they connect after a Parry (FH-368)
Nuxia
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Nuxia to be unable to chain into her Zone Attack after a Light attack hit or on bad block (FH-208)
Jiang Jun
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Jiang Jung’ to spin around while feinting left Unblockable finisher (FH-453)
Jormungandr
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Jormungandr to have sliding animation when dodging after a feint (FH-537)
FEATS
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Berzerker” Feat to apply Visual Effect on the hand of the hero despite the buff having ended (FH-358)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Spear Storm” Feat area of effect to appear smaller than it is
MAP
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi to pass through a statue in Citadel Gate (FH-374)
USER INTERFACE
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that cause the Y4S1 Battle Pass Weapons to be missing their descriptions
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the matchmaking screen stats to not be properly formatted
CUSTOMIZATION
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the scarf on Highlander’s “Fir Bolg Chest” to not apply colors (FH-629)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper’s “Basina Arms” to have black stripes at top and bottom (FH-598)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Shaolin’s “Wu Song Chest” tassels on the back to be flagged as armor cloth (FH-610)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Male Berserker’s “Hallvard Arms” left shoulder plate to not cover the whole shoulder like the Female characters (FH-604)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Embossing on Lawbringers “Angelet Helm” to be too small (FH-587)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper’s “Tisiphone Arms” right shoulder to not show paint pattern, symbols, embossing’s or materials (FH-563)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Kensei’s “Amakusa Chest” outline to not apply colors for Female characters (FH-554)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Kensei’s “Amakusa Helm” to be missing physics (FH-552)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi’s “Serow Chest”, “Hakata Chest” or “Tenma Chest” to not apply paint pattern on whole Standard area for Female characters (FH-536)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi “Hakata Arms” to not show material on backhand plates for female characters (FH-509)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Horkos Phantom” Idle Effect to be missing the glowing green eyes and mist visual effect (FH-530)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Black Prior’s Event Effect “Vortiger’s Dark Oath” to have a brighter visual effect that expected (FH-528)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s “Sheeden’s Guard” to be inverted (FH-521)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused various Berserker helmets to be missing physics (Hallvard, Shergar, Benetram, Velyris, Aegolius, Bramblepelt and Lynea) (FH-520)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused all Nuxia’s right arms to clip with her chest in the barracks menu (FH-484)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warlord’s “Engelbrekt Helm” neck texture to disappears when you equip a chest piece from any armour set except from “Engelbrekt” set (FH-487)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Black Prior’s “Forcas Chest”, “Murmur Chest”, “Vassago Chest” and “Queen’s Pawn Chest” to be missing paint patterns on the shoulders
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Highlander’s “Dreadful Exodus Helm” hair and beard colors to be inconsistent (FH-856)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Tiandi’s execution “Hold This” to not ledge (FH-441)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Female Orochi “Kozane Arms”, “Honemi Arms”, “Tosei Arms” or “Kuroshi Arms” ro have an misalign plate on when paired with the “Abyssal Walker Chest” or “Zengo Chest” in Barracks and in-game (FH-299)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper’s “Silence Watcher Chest” boots do not change material color (FH-324)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Female Kensei’s “Nagatsuki Helmet” to not change color (FH-430)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Death by Catapult” execution to cut off before the end (FH-454)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warlord’s “Ylfur Chest” to have a piece on the belt that stretches with physics (FH-447)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Female Zhanhu’s head to shake unnaturally during walking animation (FH-356)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper’s “Dark Lurker Chest” cloth to have stretching issues with the chest strap (FH-285)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Sandwraith’s Mask” idle effect to interfere with the intended Execution and Emote Climax (FH-405)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s “Chilled Tomb Chest”, “Tranquil Wayfarer Chest”, “Intrepid Wildcat Chest” and “Obscure Enigma Chest” to have the paint pattern on the back too zoomed in or stretched (FH-175)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Nobushi’s “Yoru No Miko Helmet” to have a seam on the back (FH-224)
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper “Arrow in the Head” Execution to have an offset Crossbow when performed on certain Heroes