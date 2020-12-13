

Nadat Telltale Games eerder zijn deuren sloot, werd na een doorstart The Wolf Among Us 2 opnieuw aangekondigd tijdens The Game Awards in 2019. Sindsdien bleef het erg stil rondom de game, maar begin deze week suggereerde een gerucht dat we tijdens The Game Awards van dit jaar een nieuwe teaser te zien zouden krijgen. Dit is overduidelijk niet gebeurd, maar Telltale Games heeft gelukkig wel een korte update gegeven over de stand van zaken.

De studio geeft aan dat er nog altijd erg had gewerkt wordt aan The Wolf Among Us 2, maar dat 2020 met diverse andere releases ook een druk jaar is geweest voor Telltale Games. Er is dan ook nog veel werk te doen voor The Wolf Among Us 2 en het zal nog even duren totdat we er echt meer van gaan zien. Telltale laat in de verklaring wel weten dat het gehele seizoen nu gelijktijdig ontwikkeld wordt, in plaats van dat de episodes achter elkaar worden gemaakt.

Het gerucht van eerder deze week stelde dat de release gepland staat voor de winter van 2021, maar de tijd moet uitwijzen of dat klopt. In de update geeft Telltale Games namelijk niets prijs over wanneer we aan de slag kunnen met The Wolf Among Us 2. Hoe dan ook; Telltale Games is druk bezig met de ontwikkeling en laten we hopen dat we in de loop van het komende jaar eindelijk meer van de game gaan zien.