Nadat Telltale Games eerder zijn deuren sloot, werd na een doorstart The Wolf Among Us 2 opnieuw aangekondigd tijdens The Game Awards in 2019. Sindsdien bleef het erg stil rondom de game, maar begin deze week suggereerde een gerucht dat we tijdens The Game Awards van dit jaar een nieuwe teaser te zien zouden krijgen. Dit is overduidelijk niet gebeurd, maar Telltale Games heeft gelukkig wel een korte update gegeven over de stand van zaken.
De studio geeft aan dat er nog altijd erg had gewerkt wordt aan The Wolf Among Us 2, maar dat 2020 met diverse andere releases ook een druk jaar is geweest voor Telltale Games. Er is dan ook nog veel werk te doen voor The Wolf Among Us 2 en het zal nog even duren totdat we er echt meer van gaan zien. Telltale laat in de verklaring wel weten dat het gehele seizoen nu gelijktijdig ontwikkeld wordt, in plaats van dat de episodes achter elkaar worden gemaakt.
Het gerucht van eerder deze week stelde dat de release gepland staat voor de winter van 2021, maar de tijd moet uitwijzen of dat klopt. In de update geeft Telltale Games namelijk niets prijs over wanneer we aan de slag kunnen met The Wolf Among Us 2. Hoe dan ook; Telltale Games is druk bezig met de ontwikkeling en laten we hopen dat we in de loop van het komende jaar eindelijk meer van de game gaan zien.
One year ago, we surprised the games community with news that we had started pre-production on a new season of The Wolf Among Us. Since then, the team’s been hard at work while continuing our mission to bring many of the classic Telltale games back online. We released the Telltale Batman Series: Shadow Edition early this year, followed by a re-release of Tales from Monkey Island. And just this week we re-released Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People, and Telltale Texas Hold ‘Em! We know you’re excited to hear more about The Wolf Among Us 2. And we look forward to telling you more when the time Is right. What we can say is that we are developing the entire season at once and there is more to do before we’re ready to share what’s next for the Fabletown gang. It’s just not time yet.
As for questions about other Telltale titles, some games reverted back to the IP owners and their fate Is not currently in our hands.
For now, think of us as fans—just like you! We are a team dedicated to the Telltale legacy for narrative games, here to celebrate the classics with an eye on what’s to come. And trust us, when the time is right, we’re going to have a LOT to talk about.
Until then, thanks for being a fan with us. May you continue to stay safe and have a healthy, happy 2021.
—The Telltale Team
Hopelijk gaan ze ook met Batman game door…