De enorm goed ontvangen RPG Disco Elysium verscheen vorig jaar exclusief voor de pc. Ontwikkelaar ZA/UM besloot echter dat een console-versie niet mocht uitblijven en beloofde een tijd geleden dat die versie in de maak was. Ze hebben hun belofte gehouden, want nu is “Disco Elysium: Final Cut” aangekondigd, een meer uitgebreide versie van Disco Elysium die ook op consoles verkrijgbaar zal zijn.

Deze “Final Cut” verschijnt voor zowel huidige als next-gen consoles en brengt een hoop nieuwe features met zich mee. Wat dacht je bijvoorbeeld van nieuwe quests of een volledige voice-over bij alle dialogen? Daarnaast zal de game speelbaar zijn in 4K aan 60 fps als je de PS5-versie aanschaft. En dat is niet alles, want de echte verzamelaars kunnen ook nog eens opteren voor de Collector’s Edition die een hele hoop extra’s met zich mee brengt.

Geïntrigeerd? Check dan zeker even een korte samenvatting van de game, alsook de nieuwste trailer hieronder. Disco Elysium: Final Cut verschijnt in maart 2021 voor de PlayStation 4 en 5.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the smash-hit RPG. Get even more out of this award-winning open world. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Key Features