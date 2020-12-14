De enorm goed ontvangen RPG Disco Elysium verscheen vorig jaar exclusief voor de pc. Ontwikkelaar ZA/UM besloot echter dat een console-versie niet mocht uitblijven en beloofde een tijd geleden dat die versie in de maak was. Ze hebben hun belofte gehouden, want nu is “Disco Elysium: Final Cut” aangekondigd, een meer uitgebreide versie van Disco Elysium die ook op consoles verkrijgbaar zal zijn.
Deze “Final Cut” verschijnt voor zowel huidige als next-gen consoles en brengt een hoop nieuwe features met zich mee. Wat dacht je bijvoorbeeld van nieuwe quests of een volledige voice-over bij alle dialogen? Daarnaast zal de game speelbaar zijn in 4K aan 60 fps als je de PS5-versie aanschaft. En dat is niet alles, want de echte verzamelaars kunnen ook nog eens opteren voor de Collector’s Edition die een hele hoop extra’s met zich mee brengt.
Geïntrigeerd? Check dan zeker even een korte samenvatting van de game, alsook de nieuwste trailer hieronder. Disco Elysium: Final Cut verschijnt in maart 2021 voor de PlayStation 4 en 5.
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the smash-hit RPG. Get even more out of this award-winning open world. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.
Key Features
- New Political Vision Quests – Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams.
- Full Voice Acting – All of the city’s beautiful people are brought to life with full voiceover. Play characters against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love as each word is spoken to you with the appropriate accent and emotion.
- Improved Playability – Full controller support and customization lets you play with your preferred setup. Enjoy an expanded range of language options. See the difference when playing in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5.
- Real Role-playing – Customize your character with wildly different skills, clothing items, and tools—from guns to a flashlight and a boombox. Develop new ideas in the detective’s Thought Cabinet to change how you approach and handle each situation.
- Unprecedented Freedom – Death, sex, taxes, and disco – nothing is off the table in this open world. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. Disco Elysium’s revolutionary dialogue system lets you do almost anything.
- Free Upgrade For All – The Final Cut will be available at no extra cost to all current owners of Disco Elysium. Original players expand their experience for free while new players can enjoy the new content from their first playthrough.