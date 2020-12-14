Sony PlayStation kondigde afgelopen zomer het PlayStation Indies initiatief aan, waar F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch ook onder valt. Deze dieselpunk Metroidvania is destijds voor de PlayStation 4 aangekondigd. Tijdens de afgelopen Game Awards hebben uitgever Bilibili en ontwikkelaar TiGames echter laten weten, dat de game in de lente van 2021 ook naar de PlayStation 5 komt.

De game komt ook naar de pc en dankzij de Steam winkelpagina, weten we er nu iets meer over. Hieronder kun je het overzicht op je gemak eens doornemen. Mocht je nog behoefte hebben aan meer schattige dieren in futuristische robotpakken, dan moet je bij deze F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch trailer zijn.

Story

Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then. After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps into his journey fighting back. And he never expects that he has been involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion.

Sophisticated and Interconnected Game Map with Countless Secrets

Explore a Metroidvania game world with a dozen of areas with distinguished vision themes and level designs. Earn the rewards by conquering combat challenges, puzzles, and platforming in countless chambers, tunnels, and shortcuts.

An interconnected and automatically loading game map makes the detailed Torch City more convincing and beautiful.

Arcade-Style Combat System with Three Unique Weapons

Master the Fist, Drill, and Whip, and switch your advantages between long hits, high damage, and wide range depending on the situation of the battlefield, taking every enemy standing in front of you down.

Dozens of enemies wielding their unique weapons challenge you with exquisite cooperation tactics, and various bosses with totally different combat patterns provide you a never-repeated experience.

Unique Dieselpunk Aesthetic Powered by Unreal Engine 4

The combination of dieselpunk aesthetics and oriental-style architecture constructs the core visual style of Torch City, exposing the world with the intense conflict between the furry animals and the mechanical army from their appearance to the nature.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4 with physically-based rendering and extremely detailed textures, it presents a gorgeous 3D visual performance and pushing the genre to a whole new level.