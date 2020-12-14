Uitgever SEGA en ontwikkelaar Amplitude Studios hebben de tactische rogue-lite Endless Dungeon aangekondigd. De game komt uit voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en de pc. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt. Hieronder kun je de aankondigingstrailer bekijken en alvast het overzicht van de Steam winkelpagina lezen.

Endless Dungeon is a rogue-lite tactical action game, set in the award-winning but often lethal Endless universe. Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters… or die trying, get reloaded, and try again.

Key Features

A New Addition to the Endless Universe – Well, your ship is dead as a doornail and you’re stuck on some spatial station that went to the dogs back before they knew how to bark. There’s some folks been marooned here for decades, full of tall tales about what is and isn’t; stories about how you might get out – or how you might be stuck here pretty much forever… It’s all on you to figure out what’s happenin’, team up with some other castaways, and survive a brand spanking new story in the Endless universe.

Opening New Doors for the Rogue-lite Genre – You’d best check your gear and tighten your belt, because behind every door you open is a room that is nasty, new and different. But if you’ve got the right turrets, and got the right iron for the right target, and you use your special talents to hold off the monsters tryin’ to chew your crystal, well, you might just live… to open the next door.

Recruit Your Suicide Squad – Round up your posse from a roster of “heroes” (that’s stretching the term) from all over the galaxy. Every one of these explorers, treasure hunters, and outlaws has their own tale to spin and their own… peculiarities. So head to the Saloon, equip your squad of three, and see if you can get to the core of the station in one more or less contiguous piece.

Volunteers Wanted, Generous Reward – You can control the whole squad by your lonesome, or round up some friends to unlock the Station’s secrets – and see if you can manage to high tail it out of there together. Have you got the grit to escort the crystal solo, or would you rather test your tactical team survival skills through heaps of doors and herds of monsters?

Crystals are Forever – You’re gonna mostly be concerned about the health of a rock. Yep, you heard me right. Because without those crystals the whole caboodle falls apart—literally. So ride herd on that crystal and say your prayers, ’cause bugs, bots and blobs are waiting to bushwhack you around every corner.