

Flying Wild Hog kennen we vooral als de ontwikkelaar van de Shadow Warrior-serie. Tijdens The Game Awards heeft de studio samen met uitgever Focus Home Interactive een geheel nieuwe game aangekondigd, genaamd Evil West.

De game speelt zich af in het Wilde Westen in de Verenigde Staten. Het is echter een zeer duistere wereld, want mensen worden bedreigd door vampieren. In Evil West speel je als vampierjager Jesse Rentier, die de vampieren uit de Verenigde Staten moet verdrijven. Je kan dit avontuur in je eentje aangaan, maar de game is ook speelbaar met een vriend(in) in coöp.

Evil West moet ergens in 2021 verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One en pc. Check hieronder de aankondigingstrailer en de officiële beschrijving van de game.

About

Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Key Features