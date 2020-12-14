

Star Wars: Squadrons verscheen in oktober en hoewel het er eerst op leek dat er geen extra content voor de game zou worden uitgebracht, kwam ontwikkelaar EA Motive daar later toch op terug. Nadat er eind november al een nieuwe map aan de game werd toegevoegd, werden voor december twee nieuwe schepen beloofd.

Inmiddels heeft EA Motive een update voor Star Wars: Squadrons beschikbaar gesteld die de game heeft voorzien van deze twee nieuwe schepen. Het gaat om de B-wing voor de New Republic en de TIE defender voor de Imperial Navy. Naast deze nieuwe schepen heeft de update ook nog Custom Games aan het spel toegevoegd. Daarnaast is er natuurlijk ook weer een flinke hoeveelheid fixes en andere aanpassingen doorgevoerd en dat lees je allemaal terug in de onderstaande changelog.