

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla krijgt vandaag weer een nieuwe update en het betreft hier update 1.1.0. Deze update richt zich op allerlei kleine verbeteringen in de algehele gameplay ervaring, maar ook maakt het de game klaar voor het ‘Yule Festival’.

Dit is een festival dat onderdeel uitmaakt van de content en activiteiten die Ubisoft voor het eerste seizoen van de game gepland heeft staan. Veel meer dan dat weten we nog niet, maar de ontwikkelaar en uitgever heeft aangegeven snel meer bekend te maken.

Hieronder alle details van update 1.1.0 en deze is 2.4GB groot op de PlayStation 4 en 2.5GB op de PlayStation 5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Added in-game support for the Settlement expansion and Yule Festival -The Yule Festival is a time-limited event with several festivities to enjoy and rewards to obtain. To bring this and future festivals to life, you’ll see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement.

We’ll provide more details about the Settlement expansion and the Yule Festival in our upcoming Yule Season Preview article. Stay tuned.

Miscellaneous

Legendary animal trophies will now correctly appear in the Longhouse.

Balancing

Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour. NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player. NPCs that are 51 power below the player will be highlighted in green. World bosses will match the player’s power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level. (also applies to: Alpha animals, Zealots) This change applies to all difficulties.

Added loot-able chests to the Grand Magaester’s hideout. Note: This hideout is only available from a very specific moment in the game. Spoilers.

Addressed an issue where the Crit. Spark rune would not work when slotted into bows.

Addressed an issue where wrong weapon stats were displayed for specific items. Royal Guard Viper Bow Death-Speaker The Mark of Sol Doppelhander Hundtoth



GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Improved stability and performance.

Graphics, Audio, Animation