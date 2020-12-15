Als je Destiny 2 wilt gaan spelen, dan is de kans groot dat je een nieuwe update moet downloaden. Bungie heeft namelijk hotfix 3.0.1.2 uitgerold en hoewel die niet heel groot is, zul je deze wel moeten downloaden en installeren vooraleer je weer kunt gaan spelen.
De hotfix richt zich zoals de benaming al doet vermoeden op het fixen van allerlei kleine zaken die noodzakelijk zijn voor betere gameplay. De patch notes zijn vrij compact dit keer, maar de details tref je zoals altijd hieronder.
SEASON OF THE HUNT
- Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast.
- Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5.
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game.
- Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description.
- The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.
ACTIVITIES
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign.
- Fixed a location where players could get out of environment.
- Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.
- Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages.
- Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.
REWARDS
- Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.
ECONOMY
- Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.
COMBAT
- Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.
ABILITIES
- Penumbral Blast:
- Projectile range increased by 37%.
- Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%.
- This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets.
- Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate.
- Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.
WEAPONS
- Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo.
PLATFORMS
- Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected.
- Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.
Eindelijk geen screen tearing meer!
Was verschikkelijk om te spelen