One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 blijft met nieuwe DLC-personages strooien. Bandai Namco maakte een tijdje geleden al bekend dat de samurai Okiku naar het spel zou komen. Inmiddels hebben we weer heel wat nieuwe info gekregen, want Okiku komt binnenkort op het strijdtoneel als onderdeel van het “Wano Country Pack”.

Als een ware samoerai is Okiku een enorm gedreven zwaardvechter die aan een hoge snelheid groepen vijanden kan afmaken. Je kan haar hieronder al even aan het werk zien in haar eigen trailer.

Okiku is the poster girl for a tea house in Okobore Town, in the Kuri region of Wano Country. She is a self-styled samurai trained in the art of the sword. Sumo champion Urashima became enraged with her after she not only spurned his advances but cut off his topknot; fortunately, Luffy was there to save the day.