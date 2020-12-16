Hoewel de release van DiRT 5 inmiddels al even achter ons ligt, is Codemasters zeker nog niet klaar met de racegame. Recent lieten ze al doorschemeren wat ze van plan zijn qua updates en verbeteringen, en dat moment is nu daar. Codemasters heeft update 2.0 uitgebracht en alle details daarvan tref je hieronder.
De patch notes spreken natuurlijk voor zich, maar als extra heeft Codemasters ook nieuwe content uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om het zogeheten ‘Snow Limits’ pakket dat bestaat uit verschillende objecten die in de Playgrounds modus gebruikt kunnen worden.
Verder bevat het pakket een nieuw circuit, ‘Ice Breaker’ en een paar nieuwe liveries voor de Ford Mustang GT4 en Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia.
Wheel support
- Extensive selection of wheels supported for DIRT 5 across each platform, including Thrustmaster, Logitech and some Fanatec devices
Visual
- Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
- Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events
- Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor
Career
- Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
- Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist
- Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns
Online
- Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
- Friends lobby size increased to eight players
- Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events
Split-screen
- Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
- Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode
Playgrounds
- Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times
- Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type
General
- Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players
- PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
- Further improvements made to AI behaviour, particularly in races with large grids
- Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location
- Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
- Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback
- Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
- General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your experience
- Multiple general performance improvements across the board, reducing instances of crashes, gameplay stuttering and FPS drops, further optimising general gameplay
- PS4: Resolved issues caused by save data created before previous patch, such as progress disappearing upon game restart and crashes when using livery editor
- PS5: Further refinements to the use of DualSense adaptive triggers
- PS4/PS5: V-Sync added
- Fix for crash caused by signing out during a Gymkhana event
- Visual improvements to rain effects on windshield when using interior camera views
- Display fix for rewards screen in post-race menu
- Photo mode: minor fixes and optimisations
- Multiplayer: improvements in kicking players in lobby who do not ready up for an event
- Multiplayer: general improvements to online matchmaking and lobby searches
- The Trophy/Achievement ‘Spare Some Change for Gas?’ will now require players to race for 1,000 miles, instead of 10,000
Geweldig lekker racen met stuur.
Blijft een geweldige game.