

Hoewel de release van DiRT 5 inmiddels al even achter ons ligt, is Codemasters zeker nog niet klaar met de racegame. Recent lieten ze al doorschemeren wat ze van plan zijn qua updates en verbeteringen, en dat moment is nu daar. Codemasters heeft update 2.0 uitgebracht en alle details daarvan tref je hieronder.

De patch notes spreken natuurlijk voor zich, maar als extra heeft Codemasters ook nieuwe content uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om het zogeheten ‘Snow Limits’ pakket dat bestaat uit verschillende objecten die in de Playgrounds modus gebruikt kunnen worden.

Verder bevat het pakket een nieuw circuit, ‘Ice Breaker’ en een paar nieuwe liveries voor de Ford Mustang GT4 en Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia.