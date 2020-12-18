

Het jaar zit er bijna op nu we week 51 bijna achter ons laten, maar aan nieuwe games in de PlayStation Store ontbreekt het natuurlijk niet. Deze week zijn er weer diverse titels uitgekomen voor zowel de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5 en zoals gebruikelijk hebben we alle nieuwe releases hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

PS5 games

CRSED – Gratis

Outbreak: The New Nightmare – €14,99

PS4/PS5 games

Freddy Spaghetti – €4,99

Sparkle Unleashed – €7,99

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – €9,99

Shakedown: Hawaii – €19,99

PS4 games

Roundout by POWGI – €7,99

Wizards of Brandel – €14,99

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! – €24,99

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame – €59,99

When the Past was Around – €8,99

KAUIL’S TREASURE – €5,49

Arcade Archives MARKHAM – €6,99

Artists of the World Bundle – €79,99

Follia – Dear Father – €32,99

Seeds of Resilience – €13,99

Towaga: Among Shadows – €14,99

60 Parsecs! – €9,99

60 Seconds! Reatomized – €9,99

CATTCH – €9,99

Sparkle 4 Tales – €9,99

Downloadbare content

CRSED (PS4)

Metal Zombie Bundle – €19,99

Fire Dragon Bundle – €19,99

Auto Chess (PS4)