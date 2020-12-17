Fallout 76 wordt de laatste tijd goed onderhouden door Bethesda met meerdere updates, die de game vrij frequent van nieuwe content en meer voorzien. Ook dit keer is dat het geval met de nieuwe update die nu beschikbaar is en deze update is zo’n 9.2GB groot op de PS4.

De update brengt onder meer de ‘Scribe of Avalon’ scoreboard met zich mee en deze is voorzien van 100 rangen die je kunt voltooien. Elke rank geeft je natuurlijk beloningen, zoals nieuwe skins voor wapens en andere cosmetische items. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken voor verdere informatie.