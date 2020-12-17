Bluepoint Games heeft met Demon’s Souls als launch titel voor de PS5 uitstekend werk afgeleverd en de game wordt af en toe voorzien van een nieuwe update. Nog niet zo lang geleden verscheen update versie 1.003 die allesbehalve duidelijk was. De ontwikkelaar vertelde namelijk niet veel over de inhoud van deze update.

Update 1.004 is nu ook beschikbaar en bij deze update was de inhoud eveneens mysterieus. Gelukkig is de community waakzaam voor aanpassingen en verbeteringen en zo is via Reddit duidelijker geworden wat er nu precies is aangepakt. Zo zijn er een aantal bugs verholpen en de bekende Gold Coin glitch is ook verwijderd uit de game.

Hieronder kan je de onofficiële patch notes van update 1.004 vinden.