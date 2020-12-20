

Godfall was een van de third-party launchgames voor de PlayStation 5 en hoewel de game zeker interessante elementen en gameplay mechanieken kent, is het niet per se een must have. Counterplay Games, de ontwikkelaar achter Godfall, is sinds de release bezig met updates om de algehele ervaring te verbeteren.

Dit doen ze nu nogmaals en dat met patch 2.3.1.5, die een forse lijst aan patch notes kent. Deze update richt zich op het verhelpen van diverse bugs en kleine problemen, maar ook brengt het verschillende quality of life verbeteringen naar de game.

Verder heeft de ontwikkelaar laten weten dat er voor januari een ‘Primal Content Update’ gepland staat, wat de eerste extra toevoeging aan de game zal zijn. Later in het jaar zal de eerste betaalde uitbreiding verschijnen, maar wanneer precies is nog niet bekend.