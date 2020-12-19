Tijdens The Game Awards vorige week wist de Koreaanse studio Pearl Abyss ons aangenaam te verrassen met de eerste beelden van hun game Crimson Desert. Daar doet de studio nu echter nog een schepje bovenop met twee nieuwe uitgebreide video’s die ons weer een hoop info geven.

De eerste video toont ons eigenlijk de vorige trailer opnieuw, maar ditmaal gaat de trailer gepaard met commentaar van de makers. Hierdoor krijgen we heel wat achtergrondinformatie over wat we nu precies allemaal te zien hebben gekregen. De tweede video geeft ons dan een meer algemene uitleg over wat we precies van de game mogen verwachten.

Crimson Desert is momenteel in ontwikkeling voor pc en consoles en staat gepland voor de winter van 2021. Welke consoles dat precies zijn, is momenteel nog niet helemaal duidelijk. Je kan beide video’s hieronder bekijken, alsook een samenvatting van de game nalezen.