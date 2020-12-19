Street Fighter V is inmiddels al vijf jaar onder ons en alhoewel 2020 misschien niet het meest gemakkelijke jaar is geweest voor de makers van de game, heeft producer Shuhei Matsumoto zijn dank weten te betuigen aan alle spelers in een videoboodschap.

Na zijn woorden van dank, kondigde hij ook aan dat het eerste DLC-personage van seizoen 5 er dan binnenkort uiteindelijk toch zal komen. Het gaat hier om Dan Hibiki, die in de loop van februari beschikbaar zal worden gesteld. Het volledige transcript van zijn boodschap kan je hieronder nalezen.

Hello everyone, this is Shuhei Matsumoto, producer of Street Fighter V.

Soon it will be five years since the release of Street Fighter V, and we wanted to take a moment to say how grateful we are that we have so many players who are continuing to enjoy the game. I would like to take this moment to say thank you for your ongoing support.

Year 2020 has been a difficult one due to the affects of COVID-19, having a significant impact on our life and work styles. On our end, we have been adjusting our development style to prioritize the safety of the development team, their family members, and partners. Simultaneously, we are working hard to deliver a level of quality that meets our standards for the upcoming Season 5 content.

As specified in the Season 5 roadmap we shared over the summer, our first character, Dan, is still planned for this winter and will be released in February. We understand many of you have been waiting patiently for the release of Season 5, and we would like to report that we are currently working to deliver this content to you as quickly as possible.

Early next year, we are scheduled to share more news, so we hope you will continue to understand and provide your support.

Please continue to stay safe. We wish you a happy holiday!