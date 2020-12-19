

Terwijl Cyberpunk 2077 voor onbepaalde tijd uit de PlayStation Store is verwijderd, blijft ontwikkelaar CD Projekt RED de consoleversie van de game nog wel ondersteunen. De Poolse studio heeft vannacht namelijk update 1.05 uitgebracht voor spelers op de PlayStation- en Xbox-consoles. De update is op de PS4 ongeveer 17 GB.

De changelog die door CD Projekt RED is vrijgegeven laat zien dat update 1.05 weer de nodige fixes heeft doorgevoerd op diverse vlakken. Zo zijn er een hoop problemen met de quests aangepakt, is de game in visueel opzicht wat opgepoetst en zijn er nog wat kleinere problemen verholpen.

Misschien wel het belangrijkste punt uit de changelog is dat de stabiliteit van de game verbeterd zou moeten zijn met de komst van update 1.05 en dat crashes minder vaak op zouden moeten treden. Cyberpunk 2077 zou nu dus stabieler moeten draaien op de consoles, maar helaas lijken niet alle problemen met crashes verholpen. Een veel voorkomend probleem was dat de game na een speelsessie van ongeveer anderhalf uur spontaan crashte en op het internet duiken nu meldingen op van spelers die dit nog altijd ervaren na update 1.05.

Hopelijk wordt dit probleem alsnog snel verholpen. Eerder werd al duidelijk dat er nog een grote update gepland staat voor 21 december. Als dat nog altijd de bedoeling is, horen we daar komende week dus meer over. In de tussentijd kun je hieronder de patch notes van update 1.05 nalezen en onze review van Cyberpunk 2077 check je hier.