

Een tijdje geleden liet Bandai Namco weten dat er nog behoorlijk wat nieuwe content gepland staat voor Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. Naast betaalde content zouden er ook gratis uitbreidingen komen en dankzij een nieuwe update is het eerste deel in die reeks van gratis DLC nu verschenen.

Update 1.20 voor Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is nu namelijk te downloaden en hiermee is nieuwe story content toegevoegd in de vorm van ‘Ancient Apostles: The Reaper of the Woods’. Dit is een nieuwe verhaallijn die draait om Sinon. Later komen er nog drie gratis delen in de Ancient Apostles reeks en elke uitbreiding richt zich op een ander personage.

Behalve de nieuwe content heeft update 1.20 ook nog wat fixes met zich meegebracht. Check de onderstaande patch notes voor alle details.