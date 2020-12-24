NioH 2 ligt nu al enige tijd in de schappen en nog niet zo lang geleden verscheen de laatste uitbreiding voor de game. The First Samurai sluit het verhaal van NioH 2 af en daarom zal er geen nieuwe content meer uitkomen, behalve de nodige updates. Team Ninja heeft de game nu voorzien van een update en die poetst met name flink wat bugs weg.

Update 1.21 is nu beschikbaar en brengt inhoudelijk geen nieuwe content met zich mee. Zoals al aangegeven draait het hier om het verhelpen van problemen zoals bugs en glitches. Verder zijn er nog een handjevol zaken aangepast, zoals je bovenaan de lijst kunt zien.

Ons oordeel van The First Samurai mag je trouwens later vandaag verwachten.