Naughty Dog lanceerde afgelopen juni The Last of Us: Part II de wereld in en dat was niet zonder gevolgen. Voorafgaand aan de release gingen er al spoilers als een lopend vuurtje over het internet en het verhaal kon uiteindelijk niet iedereen bekoren. Actrice Laura Bailey – die de rol vertolkt van Abby in het tweede deel – heeft de heftige reacties niet zien aankomen, zo laat ze weten in gesprek met Game Informer.

Volgens Bailey hebben de leaks vooraf bijgedragen aan de controverse, omdat veel spelers niet de kans hebben gehad om het verhaal met de benodigde context te beleven. De leaks waren er al een aantal maanden voordat de game verscheen, waardoor een gros van de spelers al een mening klaar had staan voordat ze de game aangeraakt hadden.

“It was the perfect storm. I think the leaks had a lot to do with it. If your first experience with that had been in the game, and then you kept moving forward, you would have had the growth and understanding. But the leaks came out a couple months in advance; you had months of people forming barriers and forming walls before they were able to understand Abby’s side of it, and therefore a lot of people never were able to.”

De actrice geeft zelf ook aan dat ze Abby in het begin helemaal geen fijn personage vond en dat ze onzeker was over haar eigen performance. Uiteindelijk heeft Laura’s man haar geholpen om zich er doorheen te zetten en heeft haar werk wel de nodige vruchten afgeworpen. Bailey kreeg voor haar rol als Abby afgelopen jaar de award voor ‘Best Performance’ tijdens The Game Awards.

The Last of Us: Part II viel zelf ook meerdere keren in de prijzen in de categorieën ‘Game of the Year’, ‘Best Game Direction’, ‘Best Narrative’, ‘Best Audio Design’, ‘Innovation in Accessibility’ en ‘Best Action/Adventure’