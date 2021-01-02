De feestdagen zijn niet zo feestelijk geweest voor CD Projekt RED, de Poolse ontwikkelaar die onlangs het langverwachte Cyberpunk 2077 op de markt gooide (met alle gevolgen van dien). De belabberde staat van de game startte een ware storm aan negatieve commentaren en nu zijn er zelfs meerdere processen opgestart omdat enkele investeerders wel erg kwaad waren. CD Projekt RED is echter niet van plan om zomaar over zich te laten lopen.

In een recent statement kondigde de studio namelijk aan dat ze zich “krachtig zullen verdedigen” tegen deze claims. Volgens hen zou er immers geen sprake zijn van misleiding bij het promoten van Cyberpunk 2077 op last-gen consoles:

“The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby announces that earlier today it received confirmation from a law firm cooperating with the Company that a civil class action lawsuit had been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California by a law firm acting on behalf of a group of holders of securities traded in the USA under the ticker symbols “OTGLY” and “OTGLF” and based on Company shares. The plaintiffs call for the court to adjudicate whether the actions undertaken by the Company and members of its Management Board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.a. by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur damages.

The complaint does not specify the quantity of damages sought.

The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.”