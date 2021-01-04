Uitgever Lightning Games en ontwikkelaar ThinkingStars hebben de stijlvolle actie-RPG ANNO: Mutationem uitgesteld. Dat wisten we uiteraard al, aangezien de game oorspronkelijk in december 2020 moest uitkomen, maar toch fijn dat we dat ook officieel te lezen krijgen. De game staat nu gepland voor het derde kwartaal van dit jaar. Naast het uitstel, is ook gelijk een PlayStation 5 versie aangekondigd. Het volledige persbericht lees je hieronder. De ANNO: Mutationem State of Play trailer bekijk je op de site.

To everyone who has been following ANNO: Mutationem,

Our team wish to express our deepest apologies for having to make you wait a little longer for ANNO: Mutationem. After several weeks of discussion, we decided to postpone the release date of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 versions to the third quarter of 2021.

This is a very difficult decision, as we all love the game and cannot wait to get our players’ hands on it, but we don’t want to release the game until we feel it’s ready, we plan to upgrade the overall experience of the game, which means that a large amount of game content must be re-planned and polished. At the same time we will continue to optimize for next-gen.

We apologize to our players who have been looking forward to ANNO: Mutationem. New goals and milestones have been set and we are working hard towards the release! Thanks again for joining us on this awesome journey! Cheers to new beginnings, we wish everyone a happy and healthy new year!

ANNO: Mutationem Team